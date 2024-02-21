American Cruise Lines Opens 2024 Mississippi River Season

American Cruise Lines has officially begun its Mississippi River season with the arrival of the first guests in New Orleans! All five of the company’s riverboats will soon cruise on the Lower Mississippi.

This year marks the company’s largest season yet, with plans for continued expansion on the Mississippi. The new riverboats will sail on 16 itineraries, exploring tributaries and rivers like the Tennessee, Ohio, and Cumberland.

MORE ABOUT the SEASON

New river experiences on the Mississippi will include cruises to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Civil War Battlefields starting in May. A 61-day Great United States cruise will cover the entire Mississippi River, 20 states, three national parks, and the East Coast.

As American Cruise Lines celebrates its 50-year tradition of exploring the United States, the cruise line continues to provide unique experiences around the world.

Following this week’s opening on the Mississippi, the company’s full fleet of 19 other small ships and riverboats will continue deploying across the country, visiting over 140 U.S. ports this year.

Will you be exploring American Cruise Line’s 2024 Mississippi River season? Let us know in the comments!