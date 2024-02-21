Riverside Luxury Cruises Named Alle Pierce Godmother of Riverside Debussy

Riverside Luxury Cruises has announced the godmother for its newest ship, Riverside Debussy, launching in March of this year!

Alle Pierce, Emmy Award-winning host, producer, travel expert, and founder of Gals Abroad Getaway has been chosen as will christen the ship on March 13, 2024, at the 2024 ASTA River Cruise Expo in Amsterdam.

MORE ABOUT ALLE PIERCE

Founder of Gals Abroad Getaways.

Empowers independent women to pursue travel dreams without waiting for the ‘perfect travel partner’.

Captivates audiences at international sporting events.

Creates engaging digital content for top streaming platforms and brands.

Recognized in The New York Times and Forbes.

Received an American Advertising Award.

“Alle’s extensive experience and infectious enthusiasm for travel makes her the perfect Godmother for Riverside Debussy,” said Jen Halboth, CEO of Riverside Luxury Cruises. “Her mission to empower women to travel and her support of travel advisors is inspiration for the industry, if not for everyone. We cannot wait to for Alle to christen Riverside Debussy and launch Riverside Luxury Cruises’ third luxury river ship.”

MORE ABOuT RIVERSIDE DEBUSSY

Riverside Debussy is the third ship from Riverside Luxury Cruises and will provide enriching travel experiences along the Rhine River starting March 23, 2024

“Being named the Godmother of Riverside Debussy is a profound honour,” expressed Ms. Pierce. “Growing up with a mother who is a distinguished luxury travel advisor, river cruising has been an integral part of our shared travel story. It’s a mode of travel where my inherited adventurous spirit, inquisitive nature, and fervour for cultural exploration find their truest expression. The allure of river cruising lies in its ability to seamlessly blend adventure, curiosity, and a deep passion for diverse cultures. I am confident that Riverside Debussy will offer travellers an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting tapestry of Northwest Europe, a region that holds a special place in my heart.”

