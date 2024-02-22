Chef Claude Le Tohic Named Guest Chef Onboard EXPLORA I

Explora Journeys is partnering with Chef Claude Le Tohic, Chef-Partner of O’ by Claude Le Tohic in San Francisco, to curate a culinary experience for guests on board EXPLORA I! Le Tohic has earned three Michelin stars for his work at Joël Robuchon at the MGM Grand.

As part of Anthology, Chef Claude Le Tohic will be the third guest chef to showcase his skills. Guests can enjoy his curated menu from March to June 2024, experiencing an “Ocean State of Mind” through his creations.

“As we continue to redefine luxury ocean travel, Anthology stands as a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled culinary experiences at sea,” said Alban Gjoka, Vice President of Food and Beverages, Explora Journeys. “Chef Claude Le Tohic’s presence elevates this series to new heights, bringing a harmonious fusion of French sophistication and West Coast flavours onboard EXPLORA I.”

MORE ABOUT chef claude le tohic

Known for his modern French cuisine, Chef Claude Le Tohic brings his expertise to EXPLORA I as it sails along the North and Central American Pacific coast before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean.

Chef Claude Le Tohic collaborates with Alban Gjoka and Franck Garanger, Head of Culinary at Explora Journeys, to introduce his modern French cuisine with a California twist on board.

His signature dishes feature the finest produce from California, blending classic techniques with a contemporary flair.

Menu highlights include Cannelloni of Scallop with black truffles, Parmesan foam, pastoral salad, and his renowned A5 Japanese Wagyu with a vegetable bouquet and black garlic condiment.

Starting his culinary journey in Northern France, Chef Le Tohic gained experience at several Michelin-starred restaurants, including Jamin and Chef Robuchon’s three Michelin-star restaurants in Paris.

“I am delighted to partner with Explora Journeys in crafting a menu that resonates with the principles I hold dear,” said Chef Claude Le Tohic. “My passion for regional flavors and responsibly sourced ingredients align perfectly with the ethos of the brand. I anticipate infusing Anthology with innovative culinary methods intertwined with time-honored recipes, promising an exceptional dining venture imbued with heartfelt passion.”

This collaboration is the third partnership with renowned chefs to highlight Explora Journeys’ dedication to exceptional dining experiences at sea.

Anthology dining offers a unique and enriching experience separate from the standard culinary options. Guests can enjoy this experience for a fee: Tasting Menu at EUR 190 ($210) per person and wine pairing at EUR 75 ($82) per person.

EXPLORA I will sail through North America and the Caribbean Sea in the spring before returning to the Mediterranean for the summer of 2024.