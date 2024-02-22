Brightline and Redbull Team Up For Ultra Miami

Prepare for a unique festival experience as Brightline teams up with Red Bull to transport guests directly to the heart of the electronic music scene at Ultra Miami from Orlando!

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

The industrial jungle-themed train takeover, NEXT STOP: ULTRA, will feature live DJ sets and pop-ups at select stations. To kick off the partnership, Brightline will debut a custom train wrap for the new 2024 Summer Edition Red Bull flavor, “WIIINGS FOR YOUR SUMMER.”

Guests will be the first to try the new flavor and have access to Red Bull’s viewing deck at Ultra Miami for one DJ set.

BRIGHTLINE ULTRA RIDE INFORMATION

Tickets for the NEXT STOP: ULTRA train are now on sale for select trains traveling from Orlando to Downtown Miami with stops at South Florida stations. Late-night trains departing MiamiCentral station at 1:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:00 p.m. on Sunday will be available for festival goers.

To book your ride, click here.