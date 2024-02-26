Gwen Stefani Names Carnival Jubilee

On Saturday, Carnival Cruise Line marked the naming of its new flagship, Carnival Jubilee, with Gwen Stefani named as the ship’s godmother.

Galveston Mayor Craig Brown declared February 24, 2024, as “Carnival Jubilee Day” in honor of the occasion, coinciding with the 100th birthday of Carnival Cruise Line’s founder, Ted Arison. Click here to view highlights from the event.

“We hold a very warm place in our hearts for Carnival Cruise Line because they initiated the entire cruise industry for the City of Galveston. They were the first and will always be first in our hearts,” said Brown.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Stefani joined Carnival Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse at his newest Emeril’s Bistro on Carnival’s Excel class ships.

She then visited the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital sculpture, where she met Ty, the patient whose artwork inspired the sculpture.

She received her godmother’s gift, a Legacy Panther ring, at the EFFY Jewelry store.

After a cocktail reception and lunch, guests, including public officials, community leaders, travel advisors, business partners, and Carnival cruisers, attended the naming ceremony in the ship’s theater.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy welcomed guests, noting that Carnival Jubilee is the first new ship homeported in Galveston, and the first cruise ship christened there.

During the ceremony, Duffy announced Carnival’s commitment to its charitable partners, stating that the company had reached its $33 million goal for St. Jude by 2024 and set a new pledge of $50 million by 2030.

A pair of specially designed Carnival Jubilee-themed cowboy boots by Houston-based Parker Boot Co. were auctioned for $25,000 to benefit Operation Homefront, which supports military families.

“I know she has been honored in so many ways for her music with numerous awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and now she has a ship!,” said Duffy as she introduced Stefani. “She’s also put giving back as an important focus in her life, especially to a number of children’s causes, so we are truly thrilled to have Gwen as the Godmother of our flagship Carnival Jubilee!”

Stefani, Duffy, and Captain Stefano Bonica blessed and named Carnival Jubilee on stage. She used a lasso rope and lever to release a champagne bottle that christened the ship. Stefani then performed hit songs like “Just a Girl,” “The Sweet Escape,” and “Hollaback Girl” for the guests.

Carnival Jubilee is permanently stationed in Galveston, offering week-long Western Caribbean cruises.

Will you be sailing aboard Carnival Jubilee? Let us know in the comments!