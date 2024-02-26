Holland America Line Reveals 2026 Grand World Voyage Highlights

Today, President Gus Antorcha of Holland America Line announced details to guests aboard the Zuiderdam that Holland America Line will embark on its Grand World Voyage in 2026. The voyage will span 132 days and visit all seven continents, including a four-day Antarctic Experience.

“We asked thousands of past guests and travel advisors for their opinions about the perfect Grand World Voyage, so this may be one of our most thoroughly researched routes ever for a world cruise,” Antorcha told world cruise guests. “This itinerary includes destinations we know guests love, packed with memorable moments and overnight stays. We are purposefully visiting fewer ports to allow more time to explore the destinations we visit and to create a voyage that does not feel rushed.”

In 2026, the Grand World Voyage aboard Volendam will offer guests an experience on one of Holland America Line’s smaller ships. The voyage includes visiting France’s Gironde Estuary and Bordeaux and stops at 47 ports in 39 countries on an east-to-west route. The roundtrip journey from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will take travelers as far south as Antarctica and north as Oslo, Norway.

Beginning today, travelers interested in the 2026 Grand World Voyage can contact Holland America Line’s World Cruise Reservations Desk or their travel advisor to place a Future Cruise Request deposit. Customers with a deposited Future Cruise Request will receive priority booking confirmation ahead of the official public opening.

2026 Grand World Voyage Highlights

132-day voyage departing on January 4, 2026, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

Journey south along the East Coast of South America, crossing the equator to Antarctica, then on to Easter Island and the South Pacific islands before reaching Australia.

Explore the Great Barrier Reef, Singapore, Maldives, and Alexandria (Egypt) with an overnight stay, and meander through the Mediterranean and northern Europe before crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

Visit 47 ports in 39 countries across seven continents

Includes nine overnight calls in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Papeete (Tahiti), Sydney (Australia), Bali (Indonesia), Singapore, Malé (Maldives), Safaga (Luxor), Alexandria (Cairo), and Lisbon (Portugal)

Features five late-night departures from Bahia d’ Opunoha (French Polynesia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Civitavecchia (Rome, Italy), Oslo (Norway), and San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Memorable moments include a four-day Antarctic experience, scenic cruising of Chilean fjords, visits to Easter Island and Pitcairn Island, and a stop at Bordeaux with scenic cruising of the Gironde Estuary.

Early Booking Bonus Benefits

For a limited time, guests booking the 132-day Grand World Voyage can enjoy up to USD 2000 in onboard credit per guest, a 3% pay-in-full discount, a complimentary Wi-Fi Surf package, and other incentives. Additional perks for all early bookers include a USD 500 air credit per person when using Flight Ease and complimentary roundtrip airport transfers to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport.

A Grand Onboard Experience

Guests can unwind on relaxing sea days, enjoying a variety of onboard activities. Evening entertainment includes performances by local artists and special guest headliners. Festive events like gala balls and formal nights add memorable experiences, including a Captain’s Grand Voyage Dinner. Dining experiences are elevated with changing menus showcasing local ingredients and regional cuisine.

Will you be exploring the Grand World Voyages with Holland America Line? Let us know in the comments!