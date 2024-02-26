Swan Hellenic Shares Cultural Expedition Cruises to the Mediterranean

Swan Hellenic has announced details of its 2024 cultural expedition cruises in the Mediterranean aboard SH Diana. The four cruises will explore various destinations, offering a unique and enriching experience.

“We are excited to reveal our 2024 Mediterranean cruises aboard the luxurious SH Diana,” said Swan Hellenic Chief Commercial Officer Patrizia Iantorno. “With its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cultures, the Mediterranean continues to captivate travelers from around the globe. We are looking forward to welcoming guests aboard for unforgettable explorations of this timeless region.”

CRUISE HIGHLIGHTS

“Secrets of Sicily” offers an eight-night circumnavigation of the island with culinary experiences led by Chef Nikita Sergeev. The itinerary includes stops at Trapani, Mazara del Vallo, Porto Empedocle with the UNESCO Heritage site of Agrigento, Valetta in Malta, Siracusa, Giardini Naxos, and Lipari before returning to Palermo. Chef Nikita Sergeev will be onboard, presenting a signature dish each night and culminating in a Gala Dinner to showcase culinary creativity and skills.

“From Magna Graecia to Greece” voyage, focusing on the heart of the Mediterranean and featuring talks by Planetary Astronomer Dr. Mark Showalter, runs from August 28 to September 5, 2024. The voyage sets sail from Palermo for an eight-night exploration of the Mediterranean. The itinerary includes visits to Lipari, Stromboli, Giardini Naxos, Crotone with its 16th-century castle and Capo Colonna archaeological park, Otranto with its Aragonese Castle and Byzantine ruins, Sarandë in Albania, known for its beaches and UNESCO-listed ancient sites, Preveza in Greece near Nikopolis, and Itea close to ancient Delphi before ending in Piraeus.

Dr. Showalter will be hosting talks during the voyage on various topics related to space exploration. Additionally, this cruise is part of Swan Hellenic’s Chopra Explore & Restore Series in partnership with Dr. Deepak Chopra’s integrative health company. It allows guests to combine wellness and cultural immersion for a transformative vacation experience.

The “Colors of the Eastern Mediterranean” cruise will take place from September 5 to 16, 2024, embarking from Piraeus and visiting various destinations over an 11-night journey. Stops include Monemvasia, Adama on the island of Milos, Rethymnon on Crete, Mandraki on Nisyros, Symi, Rhodes, Patmos, Kusadasi in Turkey near Ephesus, Chios, Mytilene in Lesbos, Canakkale near Troy, and finally Istanbul.

“Cultures of the East Mediterranean” cruise sails from September 16 to 24, 2024, starting in Istanbul and then traveling along the coasts of Greece and Turkey for eight nights before reaching Cyprus. The stops include Kavála, Thessaloniki, Volos, Chios, Kusadasi, Heraklion, Rhodes, and Limassol in Cyprus. These places have historical significance and offer a chance to explore ancient sites and learn about different cultures.

This cruise offers a combination of historical and cultural experiences, including visits to well-preserved medieval towns, ancient archaeological sites, and UNESCO-listed areas. The voyage will explore significant landmarks and destinations along the Eastern Mediterranean, providing guests with a comprehensive and enriching travel experience.

Guests can combine multiple cruises for extended Mediterranean exploration. The ship offers comfortable accommodations, dining options, and leisure facilities for a memorable cruising experience.

