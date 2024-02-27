Sun Princess Brings ‘First at Sea’ Shops

Get shopping!

Princess Cruises’ newest ship, Sun Princess, is set to offer an elevated shopping experience for guests while at sea. Guests can browse a variety of premium brands, including jewelry, watches, fashion, leisure wear, beauty products, wellness items, and accessories.

The ship will also offer over 25 first-at-sea brands, including Chanel No. 1, Beyond Yoga, Varley, Neu Nomad, and Pinko handbags. The first Princess-branded merchandise boutique, Waves, will offer a limited Princess Inaugural collection.

“This expansive retail environment, created in partnership with Harding+, marks a new level of excellence for Princess retail,” said Sabine Muhlberger, vice president of onboard revenue experience at Princess Cruises. “Our guests are going to love this new and unique shopping experience that will enhance the already spectacular cruise experience aboard Sun Princess.”

SUN PRINCESS SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

The Premium Watch Lounge features the first-at-sea Breitling Lounge and the latest TAG Heuer boutique design.

The Fine Timepieces Boutique features signature timepieces from Longines, Rado, Tissot, Hamilton, and pre-owned Rolex watches.

The Beauty & Wellness Boutique brings top cosmetic and skincare brands, such as Chanel, Dior, Lancôme, Estee Lauder, and Clinique, to sea.

Guests can also explore professional-grade skincare education, products, and services from Chanel, Dermalogica, and Prai Beauty.

Interact with designer eyewear activations from Tom Ford , Prada, Oakley, and Maui Jim.

Explore accessories from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Pandora Jewelry.

Will you shop till you drop aboard Sun Princess? Let us know in the comments!