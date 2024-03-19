Sun Princess Sets Sail

This Sun’s For You

Whatever you want from a cruise vacation, you’ll find it in the brand new Sun Princess. I had the privilege of getting a sneak peek at this marvelous project in the shipyard back in December while she was still a work in progress. Counting the days until her official launch, we finally boarded this beauty for one of her first cruises out of Athens, Greece, on March 14.

Princess has good reason to burst with pride over this newest addition to the fleet. From an imaginative concept scribbled on paper a handful of years ago, their ship has finally come in. Maintaining the cruise line’s time-tested neo-traditional ambience, Sun Princess boldly raises the bar with innovative technology and creative design.

She’s Got The Look

Without gimmickry, this ship embraces the trends that define modern cruising. This architectural showcase is boosted by The Dome, an eye-catching construction at the fore of the vessel. Spanning the entire width of the ship, this giant globe of glass covers an area that’s a sunny, relaxed retreat by day and a vibrant show palace by night. Swim in the pool that’s half under The Dome’s air-conditioned canopy and half alfresco for sun worshippers. Once the sun sets, witness jaw-dropping acrobatic performances from the dynamic Cirque Éloize show in an amphitheater where the stars stand in for a chandelier.

The equally impressive, multideck Piazza is surrounded by a giant sphere of curved windows that serve as a mesmerizing cinema showing the passing ocean. I’ve experienced this type of circular gathering place on other ships but this one is especially elegant. Centrally positioned as the virtual heart of the ship, guests can sit and relax with a cocktail, participate in activities or watch performances.

Bring On The Show

In addition to the circus under the stars and maestros of music in a multitude of lounges, talented dancers, singers, and featured entertainers provide exciting new shows in the high-tech Arena. The venue’s technology is a show-stopper in its own right with an in-the-round stage providing every seat with prime view.

Behind the black door of mystery is Spellbound, a fascinating journey into the world of magic and creative mixology. In partnership with The Magic Castle from California, magicians perform mind-bending trickery in intimate,Victorian-themed surroundings while you watch sleight-of-hand cocktail creation.

Emphasis on Gastronomy

Renowned celebrity collaborators have created a virtual foodie experience at sea. Culinary genius Chef Makoto Okuwa pays tribute to Japanese sushi in Kai Sushi by Makoto and world-famous Dario Cecchini provides perfectly prepared steaks in The Butcher’s Block. Porthole Editor-in-Chief-Award-winning Chef Rudi Sodamin shows off his mastery of seafood in The Catch by Rudi, and Love by Britto is a high-end boutique restaurant celebrating romance and extraordinary art by Romero Britto.

The three-deck Horizons Dining Room advances main dining–room traditions with new ideas. The lower level offers traditional reserved seating with scheduled times while the second level is a more freestyle concept allowing flexibility in schedules. The uppermost Deck 8 section, dubbed Americana Diner, is less formal, with a hybrid breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu available throughout the day.

The idea of a traditional buffet has been upgraded to individual food stations featuring ethnic options such as Asian, Mexican, Italian, and Mediterranean alongside a special selection of vegetarian dishes. In UMA, teppanyaki chefs entertain while preparing meals in front of your eyes, or you can enjoy hot-pot options. As one would expect, the ship has retained the dining venues that have made Princess so popular; Sabattini’s Italian restaurant, the Crown Grill, and Alfredo’s Pizzeria.

A Ship That Shines

With a capacity of 4,300 guests, Sun Princess is the largest ship in the Princess fleet with no shortage of public space. The central pool area boasts not one, but two swimming pools, each with loungers set directly in the shallow sides. Bask in the warmth of six hot tubs as you watch musical concerts and movies on the oversized video screen. An infinity pool overlooks the stern. (These in addition to the aforementioned pool set in The Dome.)

A brief delay from the shipyard had resulted in Park 19, with its family activity center and rope course, to still be under construction during my sailing, and the highly anticipated production shows were still in rehearsal. In spite of these slight disappointments, these issues will be remedied within a few weeks and I’m taking that as an excuse to somehow find my way back aboard for a repeat cruise.

My 5-day introductory cruise left so much more of the ship to experience but frankly, I loved this ship! As a real-life iteration of the familiar Love Boat theme, Sun Princess is (cue the music) exciting and new, come aboard, they’re expecting you!