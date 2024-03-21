March 21, 2024

Paul Gauguin Cruises 2025 Enrichment Experts

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced the lineup of speakers, scientists, and cultural experts for the 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection.

They will host engaging conversations and informative lectures with guests sailing aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin on three unique itineraries between Fiji, Bali, Singapore, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. The experts include Nobel Peace Prize recipients, cultural geographers, National Geographic photographers, filmmakers, and authors.

“Enriching voyages with insight into a destination’s unique culture and personality is a key pillar of The Gauguin Experience,” said Susan Robison, General Manager, Sales and Marketing for Paul Gauguin Cruises. “From culture and geography to the environment, the wilderness, and the wildlife of some of the most fascinating places on Earth, the expert speakers chosen for our 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection have the same passion for authentic discovery as we do and sharing it with our guests.”

Guest Experts and destinations

Crossing Oceania

Expert: Dr. David Keeling

Location: Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji to Benoa, Bali
Duration: 20 Nights
Date: January 19, 2025

Topics: Ancient trade routes, post-colonial development, and more.

Expert: John Hay & Helen Henry

Topics: Pacific issues, climate change responses.

Immersive Indonesia

Expert: Bob Krist

Location: Singapore to Darwin, Australia
Duration: 14 Nights
Date: April 1, 2025
Topics: Bali’s unique culture and authentic travel experiences.

Expert: Leslie McGuirk

Topics: Astrology as human design, mental and spiritual growth.

Crossing Melanesia

Expert: Jad Davenport

Location: Darwin, Australia to Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji
Duration: 16 Nights
Date: April 15, 2025
Topics:  Quests, explorations, and unique experiences.

Expert: Peter Heller

Topics: Adventures, survival, and storytelling.

All-inclusive fares for the Boutique Crossing Collection start at $7,480 per guest. Head to the Paul Gauguin website for more information.

//////

Julie Bouchner is the Digital Editorial Manager for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like