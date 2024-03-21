Paul Gauguin Cruises 2025 Enrichment Experts

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced the lineup of speakers, scientists, and cultural experts for the 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection.

They will host engaging conversations and informative lectures with guests sailing aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin on three unique itineraries between Fiji, Bali, Singapore, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. The experts include Nobel Peace Prize recipients, cultural geographers, National Geographic photographers, filmmakers, and authors.