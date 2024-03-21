Paul Gauguin Cruises 2025 Enrichment Experts
Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced the lineup of speakers, scientists, and cultural experts for the 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection.
They will host engaging conversations and informative lectures with guests sailing aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin on three unique itineraries between Fiji, Bali, Singapore, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. The experts include Nobel Peace Prize recipients, cultural geographers, National Geographic photographers, filmmakers, and authors.
“Enriching voyages with insight into a destination’s unique culture and personality is a key pillar of The Gauguin Experience,” said Susan Robison, General Manager, Sales and Marketing for Paul Gauguin Cruises. “From culture and geography to the environment, the wilderness, and the wildlife of some of the most fascinating places on Earth, the expert speakers chosen for our 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection have the same passion for authentic discovery as we do and sharing it with our guests.”
Guest Experts and destinations
Crossing Oceania
Expert: Dr. David Keeling
Location: Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji to Benoa, Bali
Duration: 20 Nights
Date: January 19, 2025
Topics: Ancient trade routes, post-colonial development, and more.
Expert: John Hay & Helen Henry
Topics: Pacific issues, climate change responses.
Immersive Indonesia
Expert: Bob Krist
Location: Singapore to Darwin, Australia
Duration: 14 Nights
Date: April 1, 2025
Topics: Bali’s unique culture and authentic travel experiences.
Expert: Leslie McGuirk
Topics: Astrology as human design, mental and spiritual growth.
Crossing Melanesia
Expert: Jad Davenport
Location: Darwin, Australia to Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji
Duration: 16 Nights
Date: April 15, 2025
Topics: Quests, explorations, and unique experiences.
Expert: Peter Heller
Topics: Adventures, survival, and storytelling.
All-inclusive fares for the Boutique Crossing Collection start at $7,480 per guest. Head to the Paul Gauguin website for more information.