Carnival Cruise Line revealed details For Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line announced details for Paradise Plaza and Calypso Lagoon, two of the five areas at its new Celebration Key cruise destination on Grand Bahama, which will launch in July 2025.

Paradise Plaza features a colorful walkway, live music, and activities like cabanas, water sports, and shore excursions. Meanwhile, Calypso Lagoon, geared towards adults, offers a sports court, a large lagoon, beach bars, and restaurants. A section of Calypso Lagoon and the beach will be for adults, featuring a swim-up bar and DJ.

“When guests see our Suncastle as they arrive at Celebration Key, they’ll know immediately they’re in for big FUN. Paradise Plaza will be the perfect welcome spot and will set the tone for the entire visit to this truly unique destination. These new details show the creative design that’s gone into the development of each portal, with Calypso Lagoon alone offering a wide variety of options to fill the day, while honoring the beauty of Grand Bahama and celebrating Bahamian culture,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Cruise Line has shared plans for three additional portals at the Celebration Key cruise destination, which include a family-friendly area, private retreat, and retail section. Further information about these portals will be released in the coming months, along with details on a second phase of the destination that will introduce new features, such as a waterpark.

The first guests to visit Celebration Key are scheduled for July 2025, and over 500 itineraries are currently available for purchase. Eighteen ships from ten U.S. homeports will call at Celebration Key until spring 2026.

Are you excited about the latest Celebration Key news? Let us know in the comments!