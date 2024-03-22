Royal Caribbean Announces Royal Beach Club in Cozumel, Mexico

Royal Caribbean International is introducing a new beach club experience with the announcement of Royal Beach Club Cozumel in Mexico, which will open in 2026. The beach club will be part of the Royal Beach Club Collection.

Plans for the new destination were revealed by Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, and Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, along with officials from Quintana Roo’s Tourism Department and the mayor of Cozumel.

“We are delighted to build on our longstanding partnership with the local community and government to continue bringing our guests to Mexico,” said Jason Liberty, president, and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “The expansion of our destination offerings aligns with the growing global demand for the ultimate vacation experiences and enables our guests to connect with the beauty of local cultures and people in the places they visit.”

MORE ABOUT ROYAL BEACH CLUB COZUMEL

Royal Beach Club Cozumel offers a variety of beaches, views, and pools to suit every vacationer’s preference.

With Royal Caribbean’s exceptional attention to detail in service and design, guests can enjoy a perfect beach day experience in Mexico.

From relaxing at swim-up bars and dedicated pools for families and relaxation seekers to engaging in activities like snorkeling and kayaking, there is something for everyone to create lasting memories.

Dining options include a restaurant, bar, and lounge with scenic views, as well as a street market offering authentic Mexican cuisine.

Guests can also participate in tequila tastings and cooking classes for a truly immersive experience.

Alongside the Royal Beach Club Collection, Royal Caribbean provides vacationers multiple options for creating their ideal getaway in the Bahamas and throughout the eastern and western Caribbean.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International commented, “The anticipation for what’s next when it comes to Royal Caribbean destinations has only continued to build since we revealed Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas that opens in 2025. Now is the perfect time to announce the next iteration of this collection with Royal Beach Club Cozumel,” said Cozumel is an incredible destination, and the beach club will perfectly complement all the island has to offer as an experience that combines familiar Royal Caribbean touches with the spirit of Mexico, alongside amenities and activities for every type of vacationer.”

“We are very proud that Royal Caribbean International has chosen Quintana Roo to build Royal Beach Club Cozumel as a new attraction for many of their guests visiting our magical island,” said Mara Lezama, governor of Quintana Roo. “My administration will always be committed to partnering and working very closely with the private sector to build modern and sustainable infrastructure and create local jobs for our people. These kinds of projects reaffirm our commitment to continue to be the top port of call in Latin America.”

Information on Royal Beach Club Cozumel will be revealed in the coming months. Stay tuned for more information!