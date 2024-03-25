Cunard Launches Pride and Prejudice at Sea

“Pride and Prejudice” will debut at sea on the Queen Anne’s British Isles Festival Voyage. Produced by David Pugh and inspired by Jane Austen’s classic, the show will premiere on May 24, 2024, during a two-week celebratory voyage around the British Isles, including the official Naming Ceremony.

After its debut on Queen Anne‘s British Isles Festival Voyage, “Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)” will become a staple of the ship’s inaugural season, featuring a diverse range of live performances onboard.

‘We always strive to surprise and delight guests with unique and enriching experiences that can only be experienced on a Cunard ship,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. “We are therefore excited to be teaming up with the incredible David Pugh for the at-sea premiere of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), which is one of the most acclaimed West End productions of recent times. I truly believe we are redefining luxury entertainment at sea with Queen Anne.”

Show Creator, Isobel McArthur, added: “Guests on board Queen Anne coming to see Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) can expect a theatre show that is deeply affectionate towards the iconic Jane Austen original, with a few new elements thrown in to persuade even the biggest skeptic of ‘period drama’ to start swooning at Mr. Darcy. Our version of the original rom-com is Pride & Prejudice, but told by the servants – with karaoke! It is a big-hearted, dynamic ensemble piece where those who normally just serve the tea are suddenly playing every part. The cast and creative team have proven themselves so skilled and hard-working in rehearsals – they can’t wait to present this special iteration of the play for its very first at-sea audience.”