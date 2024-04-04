Holland America Line Partners with Audible for Virtual Book Club at Sea

Prepare to set sail on a literary adventure like no other with Holland America Line’s new collaboration with Audible!

Experience an exclusive Holland America Line cruises book club featuring curated destination-specific book collections and complimentary in-stateroom Audible content.

“We know from extensive research that reading is a top priority for guests both on and off vacation, so the Audible collaboration was a natural next step for us to connect with our guest community,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer, Holland America Line. “By being the first cruise line to team up with Audible, we are providing our guests with new ways to engage with our brand around common interests and activities whether on board or at home.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

The club offers monthly selections of audiobooks and Audible Originals in genres such as travel, literature, science fiction, romance, and mystery.

The inaugural pick is “The Justice” by James Patterson.

Members will have access to collections tailored for Holland America Line, spotlighting regions like Alaska, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Caribbean across various genres.

Guests sailing with the cruise line can enjoy complimentary onboard entertainment via their in-stateroom entertainment system, featuring a range of Audible genres, including well-being, family-friendly, and language learning without needing an Audible subscription.

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE SHARES ‘ANNIVERSARY SALE’

SHIPBOARD LIBRARIES

Holland America Line has upgraded its shipboard libraries with refreshed decor, design, and unique artwork.

Each library carries around 1,700 volumes spanning various genres such as mystery, sci-fi, fantasy, fiction, romance, short stories, poetry, and young adult books.

A curated selection of best-sellers and hand-picked books are showcased in a rotating “Feature Section.”

Guests can also participate in a book exchange program by leaving their personal reading materials for other passengers to enjoy

. Longer cruises like Legendary Voyages and the Grand World Voyage offer new titles related to the regions visited by the ship.

“Holland America Line and Audible are ideal travel companions for guests on the perfect getaway who love premium audio storytelling,” said Derek Murphy, Head of Business Development at Audible. “We’re thrilled to offer Holland America Line guests opportunities to pair their travel adventures with compelling stories from our Audible collection of Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts performed by some of the best storytellers in the world.

A two-month extended free trial of Audible Premium Plus is available for those looking to participate in the monthly book club. Click here to learn more.

Are you excited about Holland Amerca Line’s latest partnership with Audible? Let us know in the comments!