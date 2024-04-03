MSC Cruises announced today that its upcoming ship, MSC World America, will have seven districts for guests to enjoy. These districts cater to different age groups and offer a variety of experiences onboard.

SEVEN DISTRICTS

MSC Yacht Club:

The exclusive MSC Yacht Club on MSC World America offers guests a private treat within the ship. With personalized service, priority access, and exclusive areas, guests can enjoy a secluded and elegant experience while still having access to the ship’s amenities.

Family Aventura:

Family Aventura is a dedicated district of fun on the ship’s top deck. The Harbor outdoor park offers a variety of activities and attractions for families to enjoy together, including the Doremiland kids’ area and water slides.

Aqua Deck:

The Aqua Deck on MSC World America is the ultimate destination for a pool day at sea. Featuring two main pools and a versatile pool deck, guests can relax and unwind with different moods throughout the day, from relaxing wellness offerings in the morning to high-energy parties at night.

Zen Area:

For adults seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the Zen Area at the stern of the ship provides a tranquil escape with ocean views. Guests can enjoy quiet sunbathing and swimming by the twin pools.

Galleria:

The Galleria district, located in the ship’s heart, offers guests dining options, shopping, and entertainment. From live music at Dolce Vita Bar to themed parties at MSC Luna Park Arena, Galleria is a vibrant space filled with excitement and possibilities.

The Terraces:

The Terraces is the place to be for a fun night, featuring nine restaurants and bars, retail shops, and entertainment options. Guests can enjoy dining from around the world, live music, and comedy shows in indoor and outdoor venues.

Promenade:

The outdoor Promenade on MSC World America offers views and entertainment options. With a striking 11-deck dry slide and the Emporium coffee bar, guests can immerse themselves in the ocean’s sights and sounds while savoring various dining and drink options.

The ship will start sailing in April 2025 from Miami, with 7-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, including a stop at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC Cruises’ MSC World America? Let us know in the comments!