Royal Caribbean and Make-A-Wish Partner to Support Children

Royal Caribbean International has partnered with Make-A-Wish to support their mission of granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The cruise line will contribute to fundraising through the Wishes at Sea program and provide memorable family experiences. Travelers can donate online and participate in events such as Walk for Wishes 5Ks and auctions to raise awareness and funds. Additionally, adventurers can help while enjoying their vacations on Royal Caribbean’s ships and private destinations.

“The memories we make with our families and friends on vacation are among the moments that are the most special and impactful, and for wish kids and their families, that very impact can change the course of their lives,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We are thrilled and humbled to partner with Make-A-Wish for years to come. In this partnership, we are in a position to do what we love – delivering memorable vacations – while making a difference in the lives of those at the heart of Royal Caribbean, families, who need it most.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Royal Caribbean will turn life-changing wishes into reality with specially curated getaways for wish kids and their families. These adventures include exclusive experiences at top-rated private destinations like Perfect Day at CocoCay, which provides access to exciting waterparks, private cabanas, and unique activities like the Up, Up & Away helium balloon ride. Guests will enjoy VIP treatment throughout their experience, with complimentary Wi-Fi, private FlowRider sessions, and more.

“As we celebrate World Wish Month, we are grateful to partner with Royal Caribbean International and open a sea of new opportunities for us to fulfill our mission of granting life-changing wishes,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “We know that a wish can chart a new course in these children’s lives, and we look forward to having the opportunity to work together to deliver that life-changing impact.”

Vacationers can now donate online to support this cause. Through its Wishes at Sea program, the cruise line will raise funds and provide memorable family experiences. Click here to learn more.