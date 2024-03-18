MSC Cruises to Host MSC World America Naming Ceremony in Miami

MSC Cruises will hold the naming ceremony for its latest ship, MSC World America, on April 9, 2025, at PortMiami!

The event marks MSC Cruises’ dedication to Miami and the North American market with onboard activities and a champagne bottle-breaking tradition.

“There is no better place to welcome MSC World America than the cruise capital of the world,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA. “We look forward to seeing her sail out of our new, state-of-the-art cruise terminal built in partnership with Miami-Dade County and PortMiami. As we build upon our offering in the North American market and help attract more international guests to the Caribbean, we are excited to bring our newest and most remarkable ship yet to Miami. We eagerly await April 2025, when we can welcome guests on board to experience the world of choice that our new flagship has to offer.”

ABOUT THE CEREMONY

Guests at the naming ceremony will have the opportunity to experience a celebratory sailing on MSC World America to MSC Cruises’ private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

The sailing will include an overnight visit to Ocean Cay, featuring the island’s evening lighthouse show and beach party.

MSC World America will begin her inaugural season on April 12, 2025, and offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, making stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Isla de Roatan, Honduras; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.

ABOUT MSC WORLD AMERICA

MSC World America will be the largest ship in MSC Cruises’ U.S. fleet and the first in the region to run on LNG fuel. As the second ship in the World Class series, it is tailored for North American guests and offers a blend of European design and American comfort in its unique dining options, bars, and experiences.

MSC World America is designed for sustainability, using LNG fuel, shore power connectivity, and smart technology. The ship also features a recycling program and noise-reducing propellers to minimize environmental impact.

Highlights of the ship

The outdoor World Esplanade offers dining, lounging, and entertainment options with ocean views and LED light shows.

The indoor World Galleria features bars, restaurants, shops, and a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling.

There are 13 restaurants onboard MSC World America, including six specialty and four main restaurants serving global cuisine. Two buffets and Luna Park Pizza & Burger provide casual dining options. The ship has 20 bars and lounges, including a Sports Bar, Comedy Club, The Gin Project, Elixir – Mixology Bar, Masters of the Sea pub, Coffee Emporium, and Jean-Phillipe Chocolate shop and Café.

The ship features an 11-deck-high dry slide, six pools, 14 hot tubs, an indoor pool with a retractable roof, Zen pools, a water park with V.R. water slides, kids clubs, and three entertainment venues.

Staterooms and suites range from Infinite Ocean View cabins to connecting family staterooms.

The MSC Yacht Club offers spacious suites, a dedicated lounge and restaurant, private pool and sun deck facilities, and 24-hour concierge and butler service.

“We are thrilled to welcome MSC World America to PortMiami,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County. “I also want to commend MSC Cruises for their investments in our community. Their new terminal has created many jobs for our residents and positively impacted our local economy. We look forward to a successful partnership and continued growth at the Cruise Capital of the World.”

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT