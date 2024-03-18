Celebrity Cruises Reveals Celebrity Infinity’s Revamped Retreat

Celebrity Cruises announced today the modernization of their ship, Celebrity Infinity, to enhance the travel experience for those exploring Europe in 2024. The redesigned ship now features updated spaces, including The Retreat, which offers intimate service to guests.

The revamp includes:

The Retreat Lounge, previously known as Michael’s Club.

Luminae at The Retreat now offers more space for suite guests to enjoy food and drinks.

New Sunset Suites at the back of the ship provide expansive views and large private balconies.

“We strive to exceed guest expectations – from elevated service onboard and thoughtful amenities through to interior spaces designed to make guests feel at home in their surroundings,” said Keith Lane, Celebrity Cruises Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations. “The enhancements to Celebrity Infinity, particularly the transformation of The Retreat Lounge, epitomizes our commitment to providing an unmatched experience for our guests, ensuring that every journey with Celebrity Cruises is memorable.”

MORE ABOUT CELEBRITY INFINITY

Celebrity Infinity guests can expect a top-notch European experience with The Retreat’s personalized service. The team is committed to meeting guest needs on board and during excursions. The revamped Retreat Lounge offers a cozy atmosphere for guests to enjoy complimentary drinks, delicious snacks, live entertainment, and more.

The new Sunset Suites feature a private balcony with ocean views. Guests can take advantage of exclusive amenities at The Retreat, including Butler service, dining at Luminae at The Retreat, and access to The Retreat Lounge.

AVAILABLE ITINERARIES

Travelers considering Celebrity Infinity will have various itinerary options, offering plenty of opportunities to discover new vacation destinations.

Experience a 7-night cruise through the Greek Isles and Turkey, exploring the eastern Mediterranean coasts. Highlights include visits to Santorini and Kusadasi for ancient sites and stops at Rhodes, Mykonos, and Hydra for beautiful beaches.

Embark on a 12-night cruise to the Canaries, Morocco, & Spain, uncovering the southernmost regions of Europe. Explore the Canaries’ black-sand beaches and nature reserves before visiting Tangier and Casablanca in Morocco. Discover Seville’s rich history in Spain, savor Spanish cuisine in Cadiz and admire Moorish architecture in Malaga and Granada.