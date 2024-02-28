MSC Cruises to Roll Out Starlink Fleetwide by May 2024

Two-thirds of MSC Cruises’ ships currently have SpaceX’s Starlink onboard connectivity, with the entire fleet scheduled to be fully equipped by May 2024!

Starlink offers faster internet speeds, improved wi-fi in cabins and public areas, decreased latency, and reduced operational costs for 15 out of the 22 ships in MSC’s fleet.

STARLINK ABOARD MSC CRUISES FLEET

The first ship to receive Starlink was MSC Magnifica in December 2022.

Starlink will enable MSC Cruises to meet the increasing bandwidth demands of passengers and crew while also ensuring the technical needs of the fleet are met.

Current ships with Starlink include MSC Divina, MSC Euribia, MSC Fantasia, and others.

MSC Opera and MSC World Europa will be added this month, with more ships planned to receive enhanced connectivity by summer 2024.

EXPLORA I for sister company Explora Journeys is equipped with Starlink, and EXPLORA II will have this technology when it sets sail in August 2024.

