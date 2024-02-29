Sun Princess Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage

Princess Cruises’ latest ship, Sun Princess, has officially hit the seven seas on her 10-day maiden voyage!

Guests on this voyage will sail roundtrip from Rome, visiting ports of Naples, Italy, Crete, Greece, Kusadasi, Turkey, Athens, Greece, Sicily, Italy, Mallorca, Spain, and Barcelona.

“This is an historic day as our new Sun Princess sets sail on her inaugural voyage, and our guests get to experience our sensational, next-level, Love Boat firsthand,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “The ship is a magnificent showcase of advanced design, technology and craftsmanship, with elevated spaces and experiences all focused on taking the Princess vacation experience to a new level.”

MORE ABOUT SUN PRINCESS

Sun Princess offers 30 restaurant and bar venues featuring collaborations with celebrity chefs, premium ingredients, and unique culinary experiences. Some highlights include:

The Magic Castle: A fusion of magic and cuisine for an innovative dining experience.

Kai Sushi by Makoto: A creative twist on traditional sushi by Chef Makoto Okuwa.

Love by Britto: A boutique restaurant with a romantic atmosphere inspired by artist Romero Britto.

The Butcher’s Block by Dario: A specialty pop-up restaurant by renowned butcher Dario Cecchini, known for expertly prepared beef dishes.

The Catch by Rudi: A dinner concept by Chef Rudi Sodamin showcasing seafood delicacies.

Good Spirits at Sea with Rob Floyd: Unique cocktails inspired by various destinations by mixologist Rob Floyd.

NEW ENTERTAINMENT SPACE

The Princess Arena is the most technologically advanced theater at sea, showcasing original productions and performances. The Dome features mesmerizing Cirque Éloize acrobatic performances, while the Piazza offers a retractable stage and immersive Champagne Waterfall.

Luxurious Accommodations

Sun Princess boasts the cruise line’s largest casino, a two-story Lotus Spa, and an expanded retail area featuring over 200 premium brands. The retail space includes unique offerings such as a luxury horology showroom with brands like TAG Heuer and Breitling and new brands like Pinko, Beyond Yoga, and Varley.

The family-friendly Park19 activity zone on decks 19, 20, and 21 offers fun for all ages, including the Sea Breeze glider ride for panoramic ocean views and the Coastal Climb climbing structure. Sun Princess offers a variety of accommodations, including over 1,500 cabins with balcony views, exceptional suites, and Cabana Mini-Suites for outdoor relaxation.

“The Sun Princess is absolutely gorgeous and guests are going to love her. The architecture is unbelievable and the amenities on board are next level, especially the glass dome at the front of the ship which is incredibly stunning,” said Monika Best. “Princess is evolving and looking more toward families and generational cruises, which I think is absolutely wonderful because more and more families are cruising together.”

Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean and the Caribbean are on sale now. Head to their website for more information.