Cunard Reveals Retail Experiences For Queen Anne

Cunard has shared a preview of the luxury retail offerings on Queen Anne, set to debut in less than three months!

The ship will host a selection of 115 renowned brands, with 27 marking their first collaboration with Cunard, including Hugo Boss, Raishma, Chapel Down, Whittard, and 886 Royal Mint. Garrard, a United Kingdom jeweler, will also open its first boutique on a Cunard ship.

“Luxury ocean travel is all about escapism and being immersed in a world full of unique and enriching experiences,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. “It’s a philosophy we are passionate about bringing to life with our new ship Queen Anne, which is why we are all so excited about her elevated retail offering. Nowhere else will travelers be able to find such a beautifully curated collection of luxury brands at sea or learn about heritage brands in such an engaging way as with Queen Anne’s Cabinet of Curiosities.”

SHOPPING ABOARD QUEEN ANNE

Queen Anne will feature a selection of Walpole brands, marking a new chapter in luxury retail at sea.

Cunard joined Walpole, the British luxury sector body, in 2019.

Sybille de Margerie designed the ship’s retail spaces to offer a new experience with pathways to encourage exploration.

Guests can navigate through different categories for an immersive shopping experience.

The ship will also feature pre-loved designer accessories for those seeking sustainable indulgence.

The Grand Lobby Boutiques will be a retail haven, housing the first Garrard fine jewelry boutique at sea and the Cabinet of Curiosities and Experience Lounge.

The Cabinet of Curiosities, a new concept, will showcase luxury brand treasures in 38 display cases celebrating travel’s style and intrigue.

Guests can purchase collectibles, jewelry, fashion, and art from partner brands like Chanel and Bremont and unique items from Cunard’s archives.

The Experience Lounge will blend retail with food and drink, offering stylish activations and events.

Queen Anne will introduce a Shopping Host role, providing personalized shopping assistance and knowledge of the available brands.

MORE ABOUT QUEEN ANNE

Queen Anne will embark on her inaugural season departing from Southampton, offering voyages to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords. The ship will visit over 60 distinctive destinations across 16 countries, including some of Europe’s most captivating ancient cities.