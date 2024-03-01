Princess Cruises Introduces Food Waste Biodigesters on Sun Princess

Power Knot Ocean, a leader in marine organic waste management solutions, has successfully deployed 26 machines on Princess Cruises’ latest ship, Sun Princess. Integrating Power Knot’s LFC biodigesters and WEP effluent pumps represents a significant step toward sustainable waste management in the cruise industry.

“The installation of our LFC biodigesters and WEP effluent pumps on the Sun Princess exemplifies our dedication to sustainable waste management solutions. By seamlessly integrating our advanced technology into the ship’s operations, we are contributing to a cleaner, greener future for the cruise industry,” said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot.

The LFC biodigester uses natural aerobic digestion to convert food waste into water, minimizing the need for conventional disposal methods and cutting costs and environmental impact. Placed strategically in key ship areas like the galley or garbage room, these biodigester units range from 10 kg to 6000 kg of food waste daily, providing an effective waste reduction solution.

Each LFC biodigester is paired with a WEP effluent pump that moves effluent to a convenient location for transfer to the ship’s onboard treatment facility.