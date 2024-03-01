Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches ‘Upgrade & Explore More’ Offer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has introduced the Upgrade & Explore More promotion, providing guests from the United States and Canada with a complimentary 2-category Suite Upgrade to a Penthouse Suite on select cruises departing between May and November 2024.

MORE ABOUT THE OFFER

To qualify for this offer, bookings must be made between March 1 and April 30, 2024, and guests will receive up to $500 Shipboard Credit per suite as part of the promotion.

Guests can use the credit for spa treatments, Regent Choice excursions, boutique shopping, or exceptional wines from the Connoisseur list.

The promotion covers 50 voyages ranging from 7 to 20 nights, offering guests more options to immerse themselves in these captivating locations.

Returning travelers or those sailing with Regent for the first time are eligible for the complimentary 2-Category Suite Upgrade and up to $500 Shipboard Credit per suite on select ships, including Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator, and Seven Seas Voyager.

“We are excited to unveil this new offer that provides discerning travelers with the perfect opportunity to explore the world from the luxury of our spacious ships as they embark on a summer sailing around Alaska and Europe,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Regent’s history of striving to provide guests with an unrivaled experience onboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet™ is what makes us industry leaders in ultra-luxury cruising. We pride ourselves on the immersive itineraries offered to Regent’s sophisticated and well-traveled guests, as well as our exceptional onboard service, spacious all-suite accommodation, exquisite cuisine and beautifully designed restaurants, bars, and lounges.”