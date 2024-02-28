Royal Caribbean Releases New Short Getaways

Travel just became more convenient for those looking to escape on short getaways. Royal Caribbean International has released a new range of 3- to 6-night vacations to the Caribbean and The Bahamas starting in 2025-2026!

Depart from six U.S. cities, including Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale, aboard the brand’s Utopia of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas, and Quantum of the Seas. Crown & Anchor Society members can begin booking today before the official release on February 29, 2024.

GETAWAY HIGHLIGHTS

Get ready to sail across Eastern and Western Caribbean destinations such as Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Roatan, Honduras, Cozumel, St. John, Antigua, and more.

Oasis Class cruises offer vacation options for every family and traveler, with unique experiences like the Ultimate Abyss slide, FlowRider surf simulator, and a variety of dining options.

Utopia of the Seas debuts in July 2024, offering short getaways from Orlando with stops at Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau.

Wonder of the Seas launches in August 2025 from Orlando and Miami, with itineraries to the Caribbean and Mexico.

Quantum Class ships provide adventures for all ages, including the FlowRider surf simulator and SeaPlex activity complex.

Quantum of the Seas will depart from Los Angeles for exciting getaways to Mexico.

Voyager Class ships offer amplified experiences with activities like laser tag and racing waterslides.

Navigator of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas offer trips to various destinations in Mexico and California.

Freedom Class ships provide action-packed vacations with thrilling waterslides and diverse dining options.

Freedom of the Seas will sail from Miami to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Liberty of the Seas from Fort Lauderdale, Explorer of the Seas from Orlando, Jewel of the Seas from Fort Lauderdale, and Enchantment of the Seas from Tampa offer a mix of cruise options to various destinations.

Will you be exploring these new short getaways? Let us know in the comments!