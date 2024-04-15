Princess Cruises Introduces Dining Revolution

Princess Cruises announced a major upgrade to its main dining options on all ships. Along with their OceanNow service, customers will have three choices: traditional, reservable, or walk-in anytime.

MORE ABOUT THE DINING REVOLUTION

Guests will have more flexibility and control over their dining experience.

There will be separate dining rooms on each ship for each dining option, ensuring guests can choose the style that suits them best.

The success of this new approach aboard Sun Princess has led to its implementation across the entire fleet.

Beginning on April 15, 2024, Princess Cruises will introduce a new dining approach for voyages departing on September 14, 2024, and later.

To accommodate these changes, existing main dining reservations for voyages on ships other than the Sun Princess, scheduled for September 14 and beyond, will be canceled.

Main dining reservations for guests sailing before September 14 will remain unaffected.

As of June 17, guests with existing bookings can use the app before their voyage to choose between traditional seating in a dedicated dining room with consistent service or flexible dining options in either the Reservable or Open-Seating dining rooms.

These changes will not impact specialty dining reservations and those in suite or reserve collection accommodations, as they already have dedicated dining rooms.

“Our guests have been delighted with the dining flexibility aboard Sun Princess and we’re pleased to extend the concept to all the other ships in our fleet,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises vice president of food and beverage. “Now whether guests prefer an early seating every evening, or change things up every night, or even change their mind, these flexible dining options ensure that their dining preference is effortlessly accommodated.”

Are you excited about this new dining program? Let us know in the comments!