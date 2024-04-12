Exclusive Interview: Huna Totem & Chukka’s Projects Revealed at Seatrade 2024

During Seatrade Cruise Global, Bill Panoff had an insightful discussion with Huna Totem’s CEO and President Russel Dick and Chukkah CEO Marc Melville about their new venture at Icy Strait. The video provides a glimpse into the synergies and developments that are key to the success of their collaboration. This conversation offers viewers a deeper understanding of the partnership and the factors driving the growth of Icy Strait.