Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces Voyages for 2026

Reservations are now open for Paul Gauguin Cruises’ 2026 voyages, featuring six unique itineraries exploring the Society Islands, Tuamotus, Marquesas, and Cook Islands.

The m/s Paul Gauguin will sail year-round from Papeete, Tahiti, offering journeys of 7 to 14 nights. When booking early, guests can enjoy Bonus Savings of up to 30 percent on fares starting at $2,990* per guest.

“French Polynesia is a multi-layered destination unto itself, and our unmatched roster of itineraries reveals the nuanced cultural differences and natural beauty of each archipelago with immersive insight,” said Samuel Chamberlain, CEO Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT (parent company of the line). “For over two decades, we have cultivated deep relationships with the communities here and that translates into meaningful discovery ashore for our guests. The transformative experience continues onboard with French-inspired local cuisine, a casually elegant ambiance, and the genuine hospitality that have been the signature hallmarks of The Gauguin Experience for more than 25 years.”