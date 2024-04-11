Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces Voyages for 2026
Reservations are now open for Paul Gauguin Cruises’ 2026 voyages, featuring six unique itineraries exploring the Society Islands, Tuamotus, Marquesas, and Cook Islands.
The m/s Paul Gauguin will sail year-round from Papeete, Tahiti, offering journeys of 7 to 14 nights. When booking early, guests can enjoy Bonus Savings of up to 30 percent on fares starting at $2,990* per guest.
“French Polynesia is a multi-layered destination unto itself, and our unmatched roster of itineraries reveals the nuanced cultural differences and natural beauty of each archipelago with immersive insight,” said Samuel Chamberlain, CEO Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT (parent company of the line). “For over two decades, we have cultivated deep relationships with the communities here and that translates into meaningful discovery ashore for our guests. The transformative experience continues onboard with French-inspired local cuisine, a casually elegant ambiance, and the genuine hospitality that have been the signature hallmarks of The Gauguin Experience for more than 25 years.”
2026 VOYAGE HIGHLIGHTS
In 2026, 38 voyages are available, with nearly 50 percent being 7-night journeys for travelers seeking convenient options to visit French Polynesia. The remaining trips include 10-, 11-, and 14-night voyages to explore the Tuamotus, Marquesas, and Cook Islands. Itineraries feature overnights and extended stays in iconic islands for immersive discovery experiences.
Seven nights / three overnights / 11 sailings
Tahiti, Huahine, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Bora Bora (overnight), Moorea (overnight), and Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands.
*Order of port calls varies on the March 14, 2026 voyage.
More Society Islands & Tahiti
Seven nights / two overnights / seven sailings
Tahiti, Huahine, Raiatea, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Bora Bora (overnight), Moorea, Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands.
More Tuamotus & Society Islands
Ten nights / three overnights / seven sailings
Tahiti, Society Islands; Fakarava (overnight) and Rangiroa, Tuamotus; Huahine, Bora Bora (overnight), Raiatea, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Moorea, and Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands.
11 nights / three overnights / three sailings
Tahiti, Huahine, Raiatea, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, and Bora Bora (overnight), Society Islands; Fakarava and Rangiroa, Tuamotus; Moorea (overnight) and Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands.
Cook Islands & Society Islands
11 nights / three overnights / three sailings
Tahiti and Huahine, Society Islands; Aitutaki and Rarotonga, Cook Islands; Bora Bora (overnight); Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Moorea (overnight); and Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands.
Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands
14 nights / one overnight / 7 sailings
Tahiti, Society Islands; Fakarava, Tuamotus; Fatu Hiva, Atuona, Tahuata, and Nuku Hiva, Marquesas; Rangiroa, Tuamotus; Bora Bora, Huahine, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Moorea, and Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands.
AIR PACKAGE DETAILS
Paul Gauguin Cruises offers an optional air package with Air Tahiti Nui for travelers, which includes airfare from Los Angeles, transfers, and day rooms at luxury hotels like the Intercontinental Tahiti Resort & Spa in Papeete, Tahiti.
