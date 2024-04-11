Cunard to Offer Prime 2026 Solar Eclipse Viewing

Cunard has announced that three of its ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and the new Queen Anne, launching in May, will be positioned in prime locations for the solar eclipse on August 12, 2026.

QUEEN MARY 2

Queen Mary 2 will sail on a 14-night voyage through Norway and Iceland from August 4 to 18, 2026.

Guests will have the rare chance to witness the solar eclipse overnight in Reykjavik on August 12.

Viewing the eclipse from Iceland will provide a unique experience, with the country’s dramatic landscapes as a striking backdrop.

The journey will also include stops in Zeebrugge, Belgium; Olden and Skjolden, Norway; and Isafjordur, Iceland, before arriving in New York.

Travelers can expect to see serene fjords, powerful waterfalls, and stunning scenery throughout the North Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

QUEEN ANNE

Queen Anne will sail a seven-night itinerary roundtrip from Southampton, England, through Spain and France from August 9 to 16, 2026.

Guests will visit Spanish ports like Santander, La Coruña, and Gijon before exploring the town of Pauillac, France, in the Bay of Biscay.

Passengers can enjoy strolling through La Coruña’s Old Town before watching the phenomenon from Queen Anne’s deck as the ship departs from the Spanish harbor.

QUEEN VICTORIA

Queen Victoria will embark on a seven-night Western Mediterranean voyage from Civitavecchia to Barcelona from August 10-17, 2026, with stops in Tarragona, Palma de Mallorca, Villefranche, and Toulon.

On August 12, guests will visit the historic town of Tarragona before boarding Queen Victoria to experience the solar eclipse from a prime location on deck.

With ample deck space, outdoor pools, and open-air bars, passengers can relax and enjoy optimal eclipse views.

Witnessing this extraordinary event over the Mediterranean will be a memorable experience, leaving travelers in awe and creating lasting memories.

“Watching a total solar eclipse from the sea is an utterly unique and very rare experience,” Katie McAlister, president of Cunard. “Cunard is therefore thrilled to offer three remarkable voyages positioned along the path of the 2026 eclipse – two in the Mediterranean and one in Iceland – which will give guests the chance to witness this extraordinary phenomenon from the water, an unforgettable moment observed from the luxurious vantage point of our Queens.”

