Double the Excitement with Brightline’s BOGO Offer on SMART and PREMIUM Fares!

While it may be April Fools’ Day, there’s no joking around with Brightline’s offer of a buy-one, get-one-free deal on SMART and PREMIUM fares for travel between South Florida and Orlando now until Saturday, April 6, 2024!

Customers can enjoy savings on selected trains during this limited-time offer. The BOGO deal includes exclusive perks for PREMIUM rides, such as a $10 Uber voucher, access to the PREMIUM lounge, and upgraded food and beverage options.

Customers must select their fare, add the promo code NOJOKE24, and search for discounted tickets for both SMART and PREMIUM fares to claim the savings.

The offer can be booked from April 1 to April 6, 2024, for travel until May 31, 2024.

Bookings must be made at least seven days in advance with Orlando as the origin or destination. To learn more and book the BOGO offer, visit the Brightline website today!