Meet the Chef Behind Rotterdam’s Cuisine

When sailing aboard Rotterdam, I had the opportunity to go behind the scenes, meet Head Chef Noorul Ali Syed Mubarak, and visit the eight galleys onboard.

Head Chef Noorul Ali Syed Mubarak leads a team of talented culinary professionals who work tirelessly to create delicious and inventive dishes for the guests of Rotterdam. During my tour, Chef Mubarak shared some of his culinary inspirations and techniques, giving me a glimpse into the thought and creativity of each meal served onboard.

In the galley, I was amazed to see the precision and organization that goes into preparing and serving thousands of meals to guests each day. Mubarak exclaimed, “You can give one recipe to 10 cooks, all the cooks make it differently. It’s about who has a good heart.” The galley crew works efficiently and methodically, ensuring every dish is perfectly cooked and presented beautifully to the guests. I saw the various stations where different types of cuisine are prepared, from the pastry section to the grill, and observed how the team works together seamlessly to deliver top-notch meals to the dining rooms.

It is also crucial that the kitchen is kept clean and sanitized at all times to ensure the safety and well-being of the guests. The galley crew takes great care in maintaining a high standard of cleanliness, with each member responsible for their specific area to prevent cross-contamination and maintain a hygienic environment.

I witnessed the chefs and kitchen staff working tirelessly to meet the demands of the guests, all while maintaining a positive and collaborative atmosphere. It was truly inspiring to see the passion and dedication that goes into each meal, from the preparation to the presentation. The galley crew is truly a well-oiled machine, working together harmoniously to create unforgettable dining experiences for the guests on board.

Chef Mubarak’s passion for his craft was palpable as he spoke about the importance of creating memorable dining experiences for guests. He emphasized the role of the kitchen staff in shaping these experiences, noting that it is not just about the food itself but also about the care and attention that goes into every dish. Mubarak’s dedication to providing exceptional service and ensuring guest satisfaction was evident in every aspect of his work.

Seeing the kitchen’s inner workings on Rotterdam was an eye-opening experience. It gave me a newfound appreciation for the hard work and skill that goes into creating such memorable dining experiences for guests on board. Mubarak shared, “I love my job, I love my responsibilities, I care for the guests, and I’m here for the guest experience. There are no limitations!” I left with a greater understanding of the immense effort and dedication that Chef Mubarak and his team put into their work, and I felt privileged to have gotten a glimpse into their world. When you are on your next cruise, be sure to thank your chefs and culinary teams for their continued hard work and dedication to ensuring the food is always up to culinary standards.