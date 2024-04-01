Seabourn Unveils “The Collection”

Seabourn is introducing “The Collection,” a new series of exclusive sailings with unique shoreside experiences to enhance their ultra-luxury cruises.

The first sailings will be on Seabourn Venture in 2025, offering special access to cultural events, dining at wineries, and premium tickets to tennis tournaments in certain ports. More information can be found on Seabourn’s website.

“Each journey within ‘The Collection’ is a bespoke masterpiece and promises an immersive blend of luxury and special interests that fit perfectly with our ultra-luxury experiences,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “From private dinners at some of the best wineries to attending prestigious tennis tournaments, ‘The Collection’ will deliver special ‘Seabourn Moments’ for our extraordinary guests who seek out of the ordinary experiences.”

MORE ABOUT THE COLLECTION

“The Collection” features seven to 10-day voyages that combine luxury with unique interests for guests to enjoy unforgettable experiences. In 2025, there will be various sailings including “Mediterranean Marvels & Matches” between Barcelona and Rome with tickets to tennis tournaments, “Andalusian Nights” between Barcelona and Lisbon with a special event in Seville, and “Vineyard Vista” between Lisbon and Dublin with a wine-centered event in Bordeaux.

“THE COLLECTION” VOYAGES

Andalusian Nights: Discover Seville – A 10-day journey from Lisbon to Barcelona. This curated itinerary includes exclusive events in Granada and Seville, along with an overnight stay in Seville featuring Andalusian cocktails, dinner, and a private flamenco dance performance at Villa Luisa. Departure options are March 26 – April 5, 2025, and April 20-30, 2025.

Barcelona Open and Monte Carlo Masters Voyages: Tennis enthusiasts can experience the thrill of the Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open tournaments in the heart of the Mediterranean. Guests will receive general admission (one ticket per guest) to the tournament on their sailing, enjoy Seabourn Conversations with tennis players, and participate in onboard tennis-themed activities.

8-Day Mediterranean Marvels & Matches: Monte Carlo Masters – April 5-13, 2025 – Guests will embark on a journey from Barcelona to Rome, with an overnight stay in Monte Carlo and upper-level tickets to the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals at the Monte Carlo Country Club. Along the way, guests will explore Palamós on Spain’s Costa Brava, St. Tropez in France, and Portovenere in Italy’s Cinque Terre.

7-Day Mediterranean Marvels & Matches: Barcelona Open – April 13-20, 2025 – Guests will enjoy the beauty of the Riviera, visiting Elba in Tuscany and the cities of Cannes and St. Tropez in France, before staying overnight in Barcelona and receiving tickets to the Barcelona Open semifinals. Experience the excitement of the Barcelona Open, an ATP-500 event, at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona – 1899.

8-Day Vineyard Vistas: An Evening In Bordeaux – April 30 – May 8, 2025 – Seabourn Venture will sail from Lisbon to Dublin, with overnight stays in Bordeaux. Guests will enjoy a special evening at Château Smith Haut-Lafitte, featuring a private dinner with passionate winemakers and experts sharing the secrets behind exquisite blends.

These voyages give guests a chance to experience life on board Seabourn Venture before it switches to expedition-focused trips later in the year.

The Collection voyages are eligible for Seabourn’s promotion, A Sale Beyond Event, offering a two-category veranda suite upgrade and up to $2,000 per suite shipboard credit, available through April 30, 2024.

Head to Seabourn’s website to learn more about “The Collection.”