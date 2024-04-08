Regent Seven Seas Shares ‘Sail Into Savings’ Offer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers exclusive savings through their Sail Into Savings promotion from April 8 to 22, 2024.

“We are delighted to introduce Sail Into Savings, offering our guests an exceptional opportunity to experience the unparalleled luxury of a Regent voyage at an incredible value thanks to our all-inclusive offering,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “With this exclusive offer, travelers can delve into the unrivaled Regent experience while exploring breathtaking destinations across the globe. Whether it’s the majestic glaciers of Alaska or the charming streets of Europe, each port of call offers a unique and enriching experience.

MORE ABOUT THE OFFER

Guests can enjoy up to 30% off cruise fares on select Alaska and Europe sailings in 2024.

This offer is available on 22 voyages ranging from 7 to 20 nights, allowing guests to experience luxury accommodations, exquisite cuisine, and captivating entertainment while exploring top destinations.

The promotion can be combined with Regent’s Upgrade & Explore More offer for a FREE 2-Category Suite Upgrade and $500 Shipboard Credit per suite.

Sail Into Savings is exclusively available for Veranda Suites on Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ fleet of luxury ships, including the Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Voyager, and the new Seven Seas Grandeur.

Guests will visit Athens, Lisbon, Rome, Istanbul, and London destinations.

Head to the Regent Seven Seas website today to learn more about the offer.