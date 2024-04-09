Thrill Ride “Cliffhanger” Comes to MSC World America

The newest thrill ride from MSC Cruises, Cliffhanger, was unveiled today. When the ship begins service in April 2025, it will be exclusive to MSC World America.

Cliffhanger’s four seats start close to the deck, then lift riders out over the edge of the ship for a thrilling experience. Guests are propelled back and forth, 160 feet above the ocean, offering an exhilarating view of the water and sky.

