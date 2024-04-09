April 9, 2024 Julie Bouchner
Thrill Ride “Cliffhanger” Comes to MSC World America
The newest thrill ride from MSC Cruises, Cliffhanger, was unveiled today. When the ship begins service in April 2025, it will be exclusive to MSC World America.
Cliffhanger’s four seats start close to the deck, then lift riders out over the edge of the ship for a thrilling experience. Guests are propelled back and forth, 160 feet above the ocean, offering an exhilarating view of the water and sky.
MORE ABOUT MSC WORLD AMERICA
- MSC World America is set to become MSC Cruises’ newest U.S. flagship and will offer guests seven distinct districts to explore, each with its own atmosphere and experiences.
- The ship will depart Miami on a 7-night itinerary to popular Caribbean destinations, including a stop at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.
- MSC World America runs on LNG fuel and is equipped with renewable energy sources.
- The ship utilizes shore power connectivity, smart technology, and onboard recycling programs to reduce energy and water use while also minimizing noise to avoid disturbing marine life.