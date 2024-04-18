MSC Cruises Unveils New 2025 Itineraries

MSC Cruises revealed its summer 2025 itineraries for the North American market, featuring four ships sailing from U.S. homeports. Travelers can choose from various vacation options, with departures from New York City, Miami, and Port Canaveral visiting destinations in the Caribbean, Florida, The Bahamas, and Bermuda. Many itineraries include visits to MSC Cruises’ private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Cruises will run two ships from its new terminal at PortMiami, the world’s largest. MSC World America will debut in April 2025, offering 7-night cruises to Caribbean ports. This LNG-powered ship will be the largest vessel operated by the cruise line in the U.S., providing a distinct experience for guests. Ports of call will include San Juan, Puerto Rico; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Costa Maya, Cozumel; Isla de Roatan in Honduras; and Ocean Cay.

“We want our guests to experience MSC Cruises’ most modern and innovative ships, whether they’re on a quick weekend getaway or the vacation of a lifetime,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA. “The Summer 2025 season will be an exciting one for us. MSC World America will let our guests experience the future of cruising with 7-night itineraries from Miami, and we’re enhancing our short cruises from Miami with the fantastic MSC Seascape providing 3- and 4-night options. We’re especially thrilled that all four ships sailing from U.S. homeports will call at Ocean Cay, providing guests with the opportunity to experience MSC Cruises’ unique and beautiful private island in The Bahamas no matter where they embark.”

Itinerary Highlights

MSC World America – Sailing 7-night itineraries from Miami departing on Saturdays:

7-night Eastern Caribbean (Puerto Plata, San Juan, Ocean Cay)

7-night Western Caribbean (Costa Maya, Cozumel, Isla de Roatan, Ocean Cay)

MSC Seascape – Sailing 3-, 4- and 7-night itineraries from Miami departing on Thursdays and Sundays:

7-night Eastern Caribbean (Ocean Cay, Nassau, San Juan, and Puerto Plata)

7-night Western Caribbean (Ocean Cay, Nassau, Jamaica, Grand Cayman)

3- and 4-night The Bahamas (Nassau and Ocean Cay)

MSC Meraviglia – Sailing 7-night itineraries from New York City to Florida and The Bahamas and Bermuda departing on Sundays:

7-night Florida and The Bahamas (Port Canaveral, Nassau, Ocean Cay)

7-night Bermuda (several nights at Royal Naval Dockyard)

MSC Seashore – Sailing from Port Canaveral with a range of options departing Thursdays and Sundays:

3- and 4-night The Bahamas (Nassau and Ocean Cay)

7-night Western Caribbean (Cozumel, Costa Maya, Ocean Cay)

Will you be sailing with MSC Cruises on their 2025 itineraries? Let us know in the comments!