Skincare at Sea: The Five Skincare Products for Every Cruise Vacation

Planning a cruise vacation means packing your bags and booking excursions, but also preparing your skin for the elements it will face at sea. Keep reading to hear our skincare recommendations for your cruise.

Mario Badescu LIP MASK

Using Mario Badescu lip mask on a cruise helps to hydrate, protect, and repair your lips in the dry, windy, and harsh environmental conditions onboard. The nourishing ingredients in the lip mask will keep your lips feeling soft and smooth throughout your cruise. Plus, the convenient packaging makes it easy to apply on-the-go, so you can keep your lips looking and feeling their best while enjoying your vacation

Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser

After a day of exploring ports and enjoying activities onboard, your skin may need a deep cleanse to remove impurities and prevent breakouts. The Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser is a gentle yet effective option that exfoliates and brightens the skin, leaving it feeling clean and refreshed. Its formula helps to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, making it ideal for keeping your skin clear and glowing on your cruise.

In addition to these Mario Badescu products, it’s essential to pack other skincare essentials for your cruise vacation. Here are some general skincare products to consider bringing along:

Sunscreen

Protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays is crucial, especially when spending long hours outdoors on a cruise. Pack a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and reapply throughout the day, particularly after swimming or sweating.

Lip Balm with SPF

Remember to protect your lips from sunburn as well. A lip balm with SPF will help keep your lips hydrated while shielding them from the sun’s damaging rays.

Moisturizer

Keep your skin hydrated and nourished with a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer that won’t clog your pores. Opt for a moisturizer with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or aloe vera to help soothe and replenish your skin after a day in the sun.

Incorporating these skincare products into your cruise packing list ensures your skin stays healthy, hydrated, and protected throughout your vacation. Remember to tailor your skincare routine to your skin type and needs to enjoy a glowing complexion both onboard and onshore.