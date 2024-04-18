Riverside Luxury Cruises Reveals New 2025 Voyages

Riverside Luxury Cruises has announced its new 2025 voyages, featuring over 170 departures on 52 unique itineraries aboard Riverside Debussy, Riverside Ravel, and Riverside Mozart.

In 2025, guests can enjoy extended vacations of up to 19 nights by combining cruises on Riverside Debussy and Riverside Ravel, exploring the Rhine and Rhône rivers. These cruises offer late or overnight stays in captivating towns and cities, fully immersing guests in the local culture and social life. Bookings for the new 2025 voyages are now open.

“No other line delivers Europe like Riverside Luxury Cruises,” said Jen Halboth, CEO of Riverside Luxury Cruises. “Our 2025 portfolio delivers more opportunities for luxury travellers to delight in the adventure of exploring new destinations, while being pampered with exceptional cuisine, high-touch service, and spa. These are all aboard Riverside’s most spacious and beautiful fleet cruising the rivers of Europe.”

Riverside Debussy will begin her second year of service on April 2 with a 7-night voyage during the tulip-blooming season in the Dutch countryside. Riverside Ravel and Riverside Mozart will commence their cruises on April 10 and 17, respectively, offering unique itineraries on the Rhône and Danube Rivers.

With Riverside Debussy, travelers can explore German heritage along the Rhine, Main, and Moselle Rivers, unveiling medieval castles and charming towns. Shorter 3-—to 6-night voyages throughout the year focus on the Netherlands, the Moselle River’s wine valley, and the Upper Rhine Valley.

Riverside Mozart will cruise the Danube River, offering various itineraries between Passau and Budapest. On many voyages, guests can experience the historic and picturesque Wachau Valley.

Riverside Ravel offers summer and autumn cruises that explore the Rhône River in France and the wine regions of Burgundy along the Saone River.

For Christmas Markets and festive getaways, guests can enjoy themed itineraries on the Danube, and German Christmas Markets cruises along the Rhine, Main, and Moselle rivers.

To book these new 2025 voyages or for more information, visit the cruise line’s website.