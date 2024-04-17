Brightline’s Ultimate Miami Race Weekend Experience Giveaway

Get ready to win an exciting weekend package to the Big Race with Brightline and F1 Experiences. The Ultimate Big Race Weekend Experience includes exclusive event access and transportation from Thursday, May 2, to Sunday, May 5.

HOW TO ENTER

Enter Brightline’s sweepstakes by April 17 and complete the following:

1. Follow @GoBrightline and @F1Experiences on Instagram.

2. Like Brightline’s sweepstakes post in collaboration with F1 Experiences.

3. Sign up for Brightline’s newsletter through the link in the bio.

4. Comment on Brightline’s sweepstakes post to confirm your entry.

Entries close on April 29, 2024, and the winner will be announced on Brightline’s Instagram on April 30, 2024.

PRIZE PACKAGE

Win admission for two to F1® Experiences Live: Turn 18 package, allowing access for all four days.

Enjoy exclusive events and grandstand seating overlooking the track.

The prize includes roundtrip Brightline rides to and from the event, offering convenient transportation to the Big Race.

Travel with brightline for race weekend

Enjoy special tastings, race day swag, and more at Brightline’s Aventura station during the race weekend. Guests can also try race day cocktails at the Mary Mary bar in MiamiCentral, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. Premium guests can indulge in complimentary food and select beverages in the PREMIUM lounge and onboard.

