Explora Journeys Unveils New Caribbean And European Itineraries For Explora I

Explora Journeys has announced EXPLORA I’s Destination Experiences for her inaugural Caribbean season from November 2023 to March 2024. These experiences will allow travelers to explore the natural surroundings, local culture, and culinary specialties of each destination visited. Groups will consist of two to 25 guests with plenty of time to explore on their own.

Destination Experiences include:

Explore Virgin Gorda, from the rock formations at Baths National Park, to Gorda Peak National Park.

A U-boat submarine experience in Curacao, which explores the ocean floor at a depth of 200 meters (600 feet).

Samaná’s Los Haitises National Park, where guests can explore the caves and mangroves.

The Authentic Samaná Cigar and Casa Tipica tour, lets guests learn about cigar-making and try local cuisine.

The Jacques Cousteau Underwater Reserve in Guadeloupe, home to myriad types of marine life including coral reefs and even shipwrecks which guests will have an opportunity to tour.

RELATED: EXPLORA JOURNEYS ANNOUNCES OWNER’S RESIDENCE ABOARD EXPLORA I

European Sailings

EXPLORA I’s new sailings in Europe will take place in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe from May to September 2024. The season begins on May 18, 2024, with a voyage from Miami, Florida, to Lisbon, Portugal.

Destinations will include:

Saint-Tropez (France)

Kusadasi (Turkey)

Santorini (Greece)

Paphos (Cyrus)

The Norwegian ports in Svalbard and Honningsvåg.

Taking input from guests and travel advisors, the Mediterranean sailings will replace EXPLORA I’s Alaska voyages in her Summer 2024 season. The new season was made for a slower pace of travel and longer stays at each destination. This includes overnight stays in France, Greece, and Turkey, as well as ports in Northern Europe. Lesser-known destinations including Fiskardo, Katapola (Amorgos), Agios Nikolaos (Greece), and stops in Norway, Iceland, and Greenland, are also included.

“Our June to September 2024 Mediterranean and Northern European sailings are designed to showcase not only the beauty but above all the rich diversity of these regions, providing an unforgettable journey for all who embark on these adventures. Our team has carefully crafted experiences in each destination that will enrich our guests and make each journey truly memorable,” said Sacha Rougier, head of Itinerary Planning and Destination Experiences at Explora Journeys.

After sailing the Mediterranean, guests will go on “A Journey to Remote Lands in Europe’s Far North” from August 25 to September 10, 2024. Travelers will explore areas from rural English landscapes to the fjords in Norway, with a stop in Svalbard, the world’s northernmost outpost.

Bookings for EXPLORA I’s Summer 2024 European sailings and Caribbean Destination Experiences are open. Guests can book trips via their travel advisor using www.explorajourneys.com/traveladvisors, or Explora Journeys’ website.

Extended Caribbean Season

Due to the high demand for Explora Journeys’ Caribbean voyages, the company will extend the 2024-2025 Caribbean season. EXPLORA I will sail in the region from October 2024 to April 2025. The first of up to six in the Explora fleet, EXPLORA I will embark on her maiden voyage on July 17, 2023, from Southampton, United Kingdom, to the Norwegian Fjords and the Arctic Circle for a 15-night voyage after her journey in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Will you be sailing on EXPLORA I? Let us know in the comments!

By Ethan Leckie





