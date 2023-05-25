MSC Cruises’ MSC Euribia Sets New Standards In Sustainable Cruising With Net-Zero Emissions

MSC Cruises’ newest ship, MSC Euribia, is hitting the seven seas and will be the industry’s first cruise to operate on liquefied natural gas (LNG)!

“This industry-first net zero gas emissions voyage of our latest flagship MSC Euribia heralds another significant step on our decarbonization journey and demonstrates more than anything the extent of our commitment,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group.

MORE ABOUT MSC EURIBIA

She is MSC Cruises’ 22nd ship in the fleet.

The ship will sail from Saint-Nazaire to Copenhagen for four days, demonstrating that net zero cruising is a future for cruising.

MSC Euribia will depart from France on June 3, 2023, and is scheduled to arrive in Denmark on June 7, 2023.

MSC Cruises has purchased 400 tons of bio-LNG to show its commitment to deploying net zero gas emission voyages.

“Our purchase of bio-LNG will send a clear and meaningful signal to the market that there is demand from cruise lines and the broader maritime industry for cleaner fuels, but we need governments, producers, and end-users to collaborate and scale-up the availability of these much-needed and new sources of power,” said Vago.

MORE ABOUT NET ZERO SAILING

The net-zero sailing will utilize bio-LNG, the most environmentally efficient method of delivering the benefits of renewable gas.

The entire supply chain will be operated with RED II.

Nordic energy company Gasum is supporting MSC Cruises for the net zero greenhouse gas emissions voyage.

The speed and itinerary of MSC Euribia’s maiden voyage have been designed specifically to optimize the configuration and loads of the engines to minimize fuel consumption.

MSC Cruises and the ship’s constructor, Chantiers de L’Atlantique, will be on board the net zero sailing to monitor and optimize energy fuels.

They will work with the Master of the Vessel, Captain Stefano Battinelli, and MSC Euribia’s Chief Engineer, Pasquale Mastellone.

According to MSC Cruises, the brand’s shore-based energy efficiency experts will monitor identifying additional opportunities to improve energy efficiency in real-time while maintaining high comfort for all guests.

All of the combined initiatives will save energy to reduce fuel consumption.

“MSC Euribia’s first voyage will be an incredible feat and represents years of commitment and determination. It should prove that we have the capability to operate on a net zero greenhouse gas emissions basis with existing ship technology. This is just the beginning. We are committed to this transition and putting in place everything we can do to facilitate it. It cannot be done without alternative fuels such as bio-LNG, e-LNG, green hydrogen or green methanol being made widely available at scale to fully realize the vision of net zero cruising,” said Michele Francioni, SVP, MSC Cruises.