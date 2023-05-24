Holland America Line Opens Bookings For 2025 Grand World Voyage And Grand World Voyage: Pole to Pole

Today, Holland America Line officially opened bookings for the 2025 Grand World Voyage and Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole! Both voyages will depart in January 2025 and will be the first Grand Voyages for the brand to travel simultaneously for more than 120 days.

“We craft one-of-a-kind itineraries that resonate with our world voyage guests, as indicated by pre-bookings on these cruises,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “Our team put together two amazing Grand Voyages so our guests can’t go wrong with either. We’re excited to offer two distinctly different, yet equally bucket-list itineraries.”

MORE ABOUT THE VOYAGES

The Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole

Sailing aboard Volendam.

Depart on January 25, 2025, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Guests will sail on a 133-day trip, visiting five continents and traveling south to north.

Visit 68 total ports and 28 countries.

8 overnight calls to Fuerte Amador, Panama; Callao (Lima), Peru; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Barcelona, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Reykjavik, Iceland.

The Grand World Voyage

Sailing aboard Zuiderdam.

Departing on January 4, 2025, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Guests sail on a 124-day voyage, visiting six continents and traveling east to west.

Visit 46 total ports in 32 countries.

9 overnight calls: Callao (two nights); Easter Island; Papeete, Tahiti; Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Cape Town; Mombasa, Kenya; Safaga, Egypt; and Barcelona.

7 late-night departures: Manta, Ecuador; Seychelles; Cape Town and Durban, South Africa; Aqaba, Jordan; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; and Gibraltar, U.K.

On April 24, 2025, both voyages will meet in Barcelona, Spain, for a joint overnight call. Guests on both ships can expect fun festivities to commemorate this event.

BOOKING PERKS

Guests who book the full 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole or 124-day Grand World Voyage by June 3, 2024, receive onboard spending credits and amenities valued at up to $8,800 or $8,500 per person.

Guests who book early will receive a complimentary Surf Wi-Fi package, a $500 air credit per person if booked through Flight Ease, and complimentary roundtrip airport transfers.

Cruise fares for the 2025 Grand World Voyage begin at $24,999, and the 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole begins at $26,399. Taxes, fees, and port expenses are additional.

