Holland America Line Launches Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific Itineraries for 2024-2025

Holland America Line will set aside three ships for sailings in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific in 2024-2025. The brand’s Westerdam ship will spend the season in Australia, and Koningsdam and Zaandam will offer longer “Legendary Voyages” to the South Pacific and Hawaii.

Westerdam will sail a westward crossing of the South Pacific, capped by an Australian circumnavigation, in October 2024. The ship will also offer several 14-day voyages roundtrip from Sydney, Australia, or between Auckland, New Zealand, and Sydney, from December 2024 to March 2025. In September 2024, Zaandam’s “Tales of the South Pacific” voyage will be from Vancouver, Canada, to San Diego, California, and Koningsdam’s February 2025 “Hawaii, Tahiti, and Marquesas” voyage is roundtrip from San Diego.

“Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific are iconically beautiful locations, but they have so much more to offer which is why they remain high on the bucket list of travelers who are looking to see the world with the ease of a cruise,” said Holland America Line’s Chief Commercial Officer Beth Bodensteiner. “The Australia Circumnavigation itinerary is the most in-depth immersion a cruiser can have of the continent, and many of our Legendary Voyages make it possible to visit distant destinations from a North American homeport. These cruises are among some of the most notable we offer.”

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE OPENS BOOKINGS FOR 2025 GRAND WORLD VOYAGE AND GRAND WORLD VOYAGE: POLE TO POLE

Legendary Voyages

The extended “Legendary Voyages,” ranging from 25 to 59 days, are a mix between the regalities of a Grand Voyage and itineraries comprised of an eclectic collection of ports. The majority of these voyages will sail roundtrip, to, or from a North American homeport, allowing guests convenient options to access each trip.

Highlights of the Australia and New Zealand 2024-2025 season:

The “Australia Circumnavigation,” a 35-day Legendary Voyage aboard Westerdam , will depart roundtrip from Sydney on November 17, 2024. The voyage will tour 16 ports across Australia, including cruising in the Great Barrier Reef, Ribbon Reef, and the Far North Regions. Overnight stays at Freemantle (Perth), Australia, Hobart, Tasmania, and late-night departures from Adelaide are included. Outside of Australia, the ship will port at Komodo Island.

Westerdam will also offer 14-day “Australia and New Zealand” cruises between Auckland and Sydney from January to March 2025. Sailings will include six ports across New Zealand and a stop at Hobart. All voyages include cruising in Fiordland National Park, with certain trips including Milford Sound.

A 14-day “New Zealand Holiday” voyage departing on December 22, 2024, will be roundtrip from Sydney. The voyage will consist of six ports around New Zealand and an overnight stay in Wellington. The itinerary also includes cruising in Fiordland National Park and Milford Sound.

The South Pacific 2024-2025 season will feature:

“Tales of the South Pacific,” a 51- or 56-day voyage aboard Zaandam . The 51-day itinerary will depart from San Diego on September 30, 2024, and the 56-day voyage will depart Vancouver from San Diego on September 25, 2024. Itineraries will explore the South Pacific counterclockwise, with 20 stops in Hawaii, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Niue, the Cook and Society Islands, Marquesas, and Tahiti. Overnight stops in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Papeete, Tahiti, and late-night departures from Honolulu and Suva, Fiji will be included.

The 23-day “South Pacific Crossing” will be sailed by Westerdam and depart from Seattle, Washington on October 24, 2024, to Sydney. The voyage will include seven ports in Hawaii, New Caledonia, Fiji, and American Samoa.

“Hawaii, Tahiti, and Marquesas,” a 35-day voyage on Koningsdam , departs February 15, 2025 roundtrip from San Diego. The trip will consist of four calls in Hawaii and six other stops across the South Pacific. Overnight ports include Honolulu, Raiatea, Moorea, and Papeete.

The 29-day “South Pacific Crossing” aboard Westerdam departs from Sydney to Vancouver on March 30, 2025. Guests will explore 12 ports in Hawaii, American Samoa, Fiji, and New Caledonia. The itinerary contains an overnight at Honolulu, and late-night departures from Lahaina and Kona, Hawaii; along with Suva, and Nouméa, New Caledonia.

Collectors’ Voyages

Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific Collectors’ Voyages range from 43 to 58 days, perfect for guests wanting a more extensive voyage. These voyages consist of back-to-back, nonrepeating itineraries with the best per-day value for travelers.

Have It All Package

For select 2024-2025 Australia and New Zealand cruises, guests can choose to include the Have It All package. The add-on includes the standard amenities package for shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverages Package, Wifi, and free prepaid Crew Appreciation. Visit hollandamerica.com for more information.

Fares for the 2025 Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific voyages range from $2,449 to $10,999 per person, with double occupancy depending on length. Taxes, fees, and port expenses are additional.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425), or visit hollandamerica.com.

Will you be traveling on one of these 2024-2025 itineraries? Let us know in the comments!

By Ethan Leckie





