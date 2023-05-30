NatureMetrics, MSC Cruises, And MSC Foundation Team Up To Educate On Endangered Marine Species

Today, NatureMetrics, MSC Cruises, and MSC Foundation have joined to educate the public on endangered marine species!

“Collaboration is crucial in our quest to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity by the end of the decade. MSC Cruises’ pioneering work to collect and share biodiversity data with our eBioAtlas program will unlock nature insights that allow us to make informed decisions on marine conservation globally,” said Dr Kat Bruce, Founder at NatureMetrics. “The time for decisive action is now, and with organizations like MSC Cruises leading the way in the travel industry, we can create a world where businesses and nature can make meaningful progress in harmony.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

The project is called BioAtlas: Biodiversity Sampling from Cruise Liners using eDNA.”

According to the three partners, the purpose is to collect comprehensive biodiversity data for marine species using the innovative technique of DNA sampling.

Once the samples are collected, they will send them toNatureMetrics for analysis to discover and record the marine wildlife across MSC Cruises’ routes.

The eBioAtlas program will acquire biodiversity data from three different MSC Cruises itineraries, providing accurate information for the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Seawater samples will be collected from the vessels’ seawater intakes using specially designed eDNA collection kits.

Daniela Picco, Executive Director of the MSC Foundation, said: “The MSC Foundation is committed to advancing ocean conservation through science. It was therefore only natural for us to join forces with NatureMetrics to support vital biodiversity mapping, assisting the International Union for Conservation of Nature to perform the assessments that are critical indicators of global biodiversity health.”

The maiden ship to participate in the initiative will be MSC Cruises MSC Euribia. She will begin collecting data in Norway and the North Sea, with MSC Poesia and MSC Preziosa following her lead.

“Our innovative partnership with NatureMetrics is more than just a strategic alliance. It’s a commitment to harnessing advanced eDNA technologies and global collaboration to drive our sustainability and conservation efforts,” said Coppell Linden, VP of Sustainability and ESG at MSC Cruises. It’s about utilizing our resources wisely and optimizing processes to make the best possible decisions for our planet’s future. We are proud to be supporting this vital work by taking samples on four ships over 11 cruises, for a total of 114 sampling days this year.”