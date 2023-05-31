Carnival Venezia Begins Maiden Voyage From Europe to New York City

Carnival Cruise Line’s “Carnival Fun Italian Style” has begun with the brand’s latest ship, Carnival Venezia, on her maiden voyage to New York City. The ship departed Barcelona, Spain, on May 29, 2023, and will arrive at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on June 13, 2023.

Carnival Cruise Line’s President Christine Duffy greeted travelers embarking from Barcelona onto the ship Monday. Duffy is joining guests on Carnival Venezia for the first leg of the sailing.

“Following an extensive enhancement, Carnival Venezia really looks and feels like part of the Carnival family – with Italian theming and unique flair that I know our guests will appreciate,” said Duffy. “I’m looking forward to experiencing some of the ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style’ elements with our first guests and I can’t wait to welcome the ship for her debut in New York.”

About Carnival Venezia

As the first ship to debut “Carnival Fun Italian Style,” Carnival Venezia began her voyage with a Captain’s Venetian Toast and an Italian street party on Lido to add to its extensive Italian theming, based heavily on the architecture of Venice, Italy. The Venetian aesthetic also extends to the cuisine with Venezia’s food and beverage options, including “Il Viaggio,” offering dishes and drinks from several regions of Italy.

Carnival Venezia will also feature the Carnival Cruise Line regulars of Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Burger Joint, the steakhouse Fahrenheit 555, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki, and Chef’s Table in addition to Piano Bar 88 and Heroes Tribute Lounge.

Carnival Venezia will depart on her first voyage, sailing on a four-day cruise to Bermuda on June 15, 2023. The ship will have 10 different cruise destinations operating on 22 itineraries with visits to 25 ports across 14 countries. For winter 2024, the ship will reposition its homeport to Port Canaveral on December 18, 2024, to begin a 12-day Southern Caribbean Carnival Journeys cruise with stops across the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Carnival Venezia will return to New York in the spring of 2025. For more information on sailings currently open, click here.

Will you be sailing on Carnival Venezia? Let us know in the comments!

By Ethan Leckie






