MSC World America Celebrates Progress With Coin Ceremony

Today, MSC Cruises’ MSC World America celebrated a key milestone in her strategic U.S. expansion and commitment to sustainability with the Coin Ceremony, an event that takes place in the early stages of a ship’s construction where the shipbuilders place coins under the keel block of the ship to bless her and show a symbol of good fortune. MSC World America’s two godmothers, MSC Cruises’ Silvia Turbia and Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s Séverine Blandin, provided blessings and luck to the new ship.

At the same time, MSC Cruises took delivery of the brand’s newest ship, MSC Euribia, at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France!

“Our commitment to bringing our largest, most innovative and environmentally advanced ships to the North American market is stronger than ever, and all of us at MSC Cruises are looking forward to welcoming guests on board MSC World America,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA. “The ship’s long list of new spaces and experiences will set a new standard for Caribbean cruising when she arrives in the U.S. in 2025. All of MSC World America’s itineraries include Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, our beautiful island destination that highlights the natural beauty of The Bahamas and our focus on marine conservation. She will join our growing U.S. fleet amid our ongoing homeport expansion, which saw the recent addition of Port Canaveral and New York City with plans for Galveston on the horizon. Together, these initiatives will allow our guests to experience MSC Cruises’ unique international flavor on more ships in more places, and we’re proud to have MSC World America leading the way.”

MORE ABOUT MSC WORLD AMERICA

She will begin sailing from PortMiami in April 2025.

MSC World America will be the brand’s largest ship in North America.

MSC World America will become the second World Class ship.

Guests sailing on MSC World America will get to explore new restaurants and bars.

She will offer voyages to the Caribbean on 7-night itineraries during her inaugural season, with stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

The Harbor—a brand new outdoor destination designed for kids and families to play and relax together

20 bars and lounges, including the Sports Bar, Comedy Club, The Gin Project, Elixir mixology bar, and more.

Six pools and 14 hot tubs.

Expansive water park with water slides that include a V.R. experience.

Kids Clubs featuring dedicated facilities for age groups ranging from infants to 17 years old

Three entertainment venues with all-new live entertainment and theater shows.

The MSC Yacht Club.

“This 19th ship—the second of the World Class series—is the result of a long partnership between MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique. I am thrilled to announce that MSC World Europa, MSC Euribia, and MSC World America are the 3 most energy efficient, most environment-friendly ships of the cruise industry,” said Henri Doyer, Chantier de l’Atlantique MSC Program Director.

Are you excited to sail on MSC Euribia and MSC World America in 2025? Let us know in the comments!