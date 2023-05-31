Paul Ludlow Appointed President of Carnival UK

Carnival Corporation and plc has appointed Paul Ludlow as President of Carnival in the UK in accordance with his leadership role with P&O Cruises.

With his new position, Ludlow will have all commercial and operational responsibility for Carnival UK, which includes P&O Cruises and Cunard globally. Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, who joined the company in August, will work closely with Ludlow.

“There has never been a more auspicious time for our two brands,” Paul Ludlow, Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president, said. “P&O Cruises continues to deliver outstanding success and is clearly at the forefront of contemporary, mainstream holidays.”

Ludlow highlighted the reputation of Cunard and the many partnerships it has. He remains confident about the company’s future direction with its new leadership.

“Aligned with global talent including Gary Barlow and Nicole Scherzinger, as well as credible authentic partnerships such as the recent BAFTA Television Awards Sponsorship, the future of the brand could not be brighter,” Ludlow said.

When asked about the leadership change, Josh Weinstein, Carnival CEO and chief climate officer, said Ludlow is a 21-year veteran with the company and has experience across the commercial department and numerous brands in the company’s record of world-class cruise lines.

“The deep expertise, coupled with Paul’s proven leadership and track record of outstanding results, make him the clear choice of leadership for our entire UK organization,” Weinstein said.

Sture Myrmell, the previous president of P&O Cruises, will be exiting the company after an extensive stint with the company. Weinstein thanked Myrmell for 30 years of committed service, from the moment he became an officer aboard Cunard, President of P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival UK.

“Sture’s dedication and contributions to our company have been significant. We wish him well,” Weinstein said.

Ludlow will assume his new role on June 1, 2023.

