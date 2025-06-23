FeaturedVideos

Crescent Seas: The Cruise Line Designed for Full-Time Living

by Porthole Cruise and Travel

Looking for more than just a vacation?

Crescent Seas is a bold new cruise line reimagining what it means to live at sea. Founded by Russell Galbut—co-founder of Crescent Heights and founder of Crescent Seas—this new concept blends luxury travel with residential living aboard elegant ships.

From extended port stays to full-time ownership opportunities, Crescent Seas is built for travelers who want more flexibility, more comfort, and more connection to the world.

