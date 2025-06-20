Cunard Marks 185 Years with Sale on 185 Voyages

Cunard is marking its 185th anniversary with a sale offering fares from $899 per person and $185 in onboard credit per stateroom on 185 voyages.

Now through July 9, 2025, Cunard’s 185th Anniversary Sale applies to select 2025–2027 sailings to destinations including Alaska, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Panama Canal, and Transatlantic crossings, as well as World Voyage segments. The offer is available across all four ships: Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Anne.

“Celebrating 185 years of delivering unforgettable vacation memories is a milestone few brands ever reach, and we wanted to mark it in a way that gives back directly to our loyal guests,” said Liz Fettes, Senior Vice President, Commercial for North America. “We’re particularly thrilled that the newly refreshed Queen Elizabeth has arrived for her North America residency—homeporting in Miami for the first time and bringing Cunard’s distinctive style of Caribbean cruising to a wider audience. With revitalized spaces and a full season sailing from Miami, travelers can enjoy an entirely new experience in the Caribbean that only Cunard can deliver, paired with the legendary White Star Service that sets us apart.”

Cunard’s 185th Anniversary Sale includes standout sailings such as:

Alaska on Queen Elizabeth : For the first time, Queen Elizabeth sails from Seattle this summer on 7- to 11-night cruises to Alaska, with scenic views of Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier, and Tracy Arm Fjord, plus visits to Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Sitka, and Icy Strait Point.

: For the first time, Queen Elizabeth sails from Seattle this summer on 7- to 11-night cruises to Alaska, with scenic views of Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier, and Tracy Arm Fjord, plus visits to Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Sitka, and Icy Strait Point. Caribbean on Queen Elizabeth : From October 16 to April 14, Queen Elizabeth offers Caribbean sailings roundtrip from Miami, visiting ports like St. Lucia, Jamaica, Honduras, Mexico, St. Thomas, Barbados, and Puerto Rico.

: From October 16 to April 14, Queen Elizabeth offers Caribbean sailings roundtrip from Miami, visiting ports like St. Lucia, Jamaica, Honduras, Mexico, St. Thomas, Barbados, and Puerto Rico. Transatlantic Fashion Week on Queen Mary 2: The seven-night crossing from New York to Southampton runs October 31–November 7, 2025, featuring runway shows and talks with Christian Siriano, Coco Rocha, Bob Mackie, and more.

For details or to book, visit cunard.com, call 1-800-728-6273, or contact your travel advisor.

