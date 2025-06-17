Cunard Launches New Ad Campaign

Cunard launched a new global ad campaign on Monday featuring the tagline “Why cruise when you can Cunard” with a 60-second video.

The film was directed by Christian Larson and created by Supernova, the production studio associated with UK media agency the7stars. Richard E. Grant provides the voiceover, delivering an excerpt from The Strength in Our Scars, a novel by Canadian writer Bianca Sparacino.

The video follows a woman as she dives into the ocean, frolics on the beach, and explores what Cunard’s voyages have to offer. She visits the poolside terrace, the Grand Lobby and the Chart Room cocktail bar. The film, which is mostly in black and white, ends with the ship arriving in New York and the new tagline displayed across the screen. The campaign will roll out across the US and globally next month.

“Cunard is more than a cruise – it’s a rare opportunity to pause, reflect, celebrate and view the world from a different perspective,” said Katie McAlister, president at Cunard. “As we celebrate our 185th anniversary this year, our luxury heritage and the spirit of what makes a Cunard voyage so special is brought to life with bold storytelling and cinematic beauty in this campaign. We’re incredibly proud of the result and are looking forward to seeing how audiences across the world connect with it.”

Barnaby Girling, Executive Creative Director at Supernova, said, “Cunard deserves to take its place amongst the great luxury brands of the world. There really is nothing else that matches the attention they pay to heightening every facet of ocean travel. We set out to create a campaign to celebrate their iconic status while at the same time expressing a style and sense of liberation reserved exclusively for those who choose ‘To Cunard’.”

By Caroline Killilea