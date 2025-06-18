Pan Am Charter Retraces Historic Transatlantic Routes

A Pan Am-branded charter flight departed JFK on June 17, retracing the airline’s historic Southern and Northern Transatlantic Routes. The 12-day trip, “Pan Am: Tracing the Transatlantic Routes,” features stops in Bermuda, Lisbon, Marseille, London, and Foynes, Ireland.

Passengers boarded a Boeing 757 in business-class seating, greeted by Pan Am CEO Craig Carter and crew in replica uniforms. The aircraft, named Yankee Clipper II, is the first to fly under the Pan Am name in decades.

The journey began with a launch event at the St. Regis in New York. Highlights include a private dinner at the Flying Boat Museum in Foynes, which houses the only B-314 Flying Boat replica. The program is licensed by Pan American World Airways and supported by the Pan Am Museum Foundation.

“Since 1927, Pan Am has left an indelible mark on the world. From humble beginnings as the first commercial carrier for the U.S Air Mail, Pan Am and its founder Juan T. Trippe went on to create a vast aviation empire across the globe, literally bringing the world closer together one flight at a time,” said CEO of Pan American World Airways Craig Carter. “It is exciting to embark on this journey, tracing both the original Pan Am Southern and Northern Transatlantic Routes and now announcing a Transpacific itinerary for 2026 that has been painstakingly designed to honor the unmatched legacy of Pan Am in the most respectful way.”

Pan American World Airways has announced a new 21-day “Tracing the Transpacific” journey, set to depart April 11, 2026, from San Francisco. The itinerary includes stops in Tokyo, Siem Reap (Cambodia), Singapore, Darwin, Sydney, Auckland, and Nadi (Fiji).

Operated by Beyond Capricorn—a joint venture between private aviation company Bartelings and travel operator Criterion Travel—the trip is priced at $94,495 per person (based on double occupancy). Space is limited.

For details and reservations, visit [Pan Am: Tracing the Transpacific Routes] or call 1-888-722-1927.