Royal Caribbean Plans 2026 Upgrades for Three Ships

Exciting news for Royal Caribbean cruise lovers!

Royal Caribbean will upgrade three ships—Ovation, Harmony, and Liberty of the Seas—in 2026. The refreshed ships will sail to Alaska, Europe, and the Caribbean, with updated features and new itineraries. Bookings are now open on Royal Caribbean’s website for sailings starting in spring 2026.

“Royal Caribbean continues to raise the bar on delivering the best of every vacation with revolutionary ships and top-rated exclusive destinations. The Royal Amplified program gives our guests the best of Royal Caribbean with new-to-class culinary options and experiences, entertainment and thrilling adventures, paired with the hospitality and service Royal Caribbean is known for,” said Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer, Royal Caribbean. “After seeing incredible success and guest satisfaction with the amplification of Allure of the Seas, we’re excited to bring three new amplifications to our fleet in 2026.”

Ovation of the Seas

Ovation is getting a refresh with a redesigned pool deck featuring private casitas and a new whirlpool. New dining options include Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen and Izumi Teppanyaki. Guests can grab tropical drinks at the Pesky Parrot tiki bar, dance at the new Sound Cellar, and try their luck at the expanded Casino Royale. New room options include the Ultimate Family Suite and Panoramic Suite. Returning favorites include Ripcord by iFly and SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea.

Starting spring 2026, Ovation will sail 7- to 13-night Alaska cruises and offer immersive multi-night Cruisetours, making it the first Quantum Class ship to do so.

Harmony of the Seas

Harmony will debut a Caribbean-style pool deck with The Lime & Coconut and a refreshed adults-only Solarium. New dining includes Samba Grill Brazilian Steakhouse, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, and El Loco Fresh. Guests can book the Ultimate Family Suite and enjoy the largest Casino Royale in the fleet.

After summer sailings in Europe, Harmony will homeport in Port Canaveral (Orlando) in winter 2026 for 5- and 7-night Caribbean itineraries, including stops at St. Thomas, Falmouth, and Perfect Day at CocoCay. Guests can also purchase access to the new Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, opening December 2025.

Liberty of the Seas

Liberty will feature a new pool deck with The Lime & Coconut and private casitas, plus a new Royal Escape Room. Dining upgrades include Izumi Teppanyaki, El Loco Fresh, and a new Starbucks. Popular attractions like The Perfect Storm waterslides and onboard entertainment remain.

In summer 2026, Liberty will sail from Southampton to destinations like Norway, Belgium, and Denmark. In winter, it will move to Galveston, Texas, with Western Caribbean cruises and access to the upcoming Royal Beach Club Cozumel, opening in 2026.

These ship upgrades are part of Royal Caribbean’s ongoing Royal Amplified program, which began in 2018. The cruise line continues to grow its fleet of 28 ships and expand its destination lineup, with four more ships on the way and new private destinations in The Bahamas, Mexico, Haiti, and the South Pacific—including the new Perfect Day in Mexico, debuting fall 2027.

Learn more at Royal Caribbean’s website.